Saturday May 18
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. May 4
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Marion Foxtrot Festival Car Show
What: The 27th annual Marion Foxtrot Festival Antique/Classic Car and Truck Show is hosted by Cruizin 4 Christ and will include door prizes, special awards and a parade down Main Street.
When: 8 a.m.-noon registration; 10 a.m. parade
Where: Main Street, Marion
Price: $20
More Info: 843-433-0401, bit.ly/2JJoXhU
Sea Island Cars & Coffee
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. May 18
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee
Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show
What: The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club's seventh annual Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show will benefit MUSC's Children's Hospital. Register before May 8.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 (rain date June 8)
Where: Sam's Club, 4900 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/mci2019
Miata Club Fun Ride
What: The Low Country Miata Club will hold a ride to the Birds of Prey Center.
When: 9:55 a.m. May 18
Where: Boone Hall Farms Parking Lot, 2521 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $18
More Info: 843-412-0052
Heritage Festival Car Show
What: This show from the Palmetto Cruisers is part of the Johnsonville Heritage Festival and will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques.
When: 10 a.m.-noon May 18
Where: Venters’ Landing, 714 SC-41, Johnsonville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2vFJziR
Ride for the Warriors
What: Area motorcyclists are invited to join Josh Hart and his dog who are circumnavigating the U.S. border on a motorcycle to raise awareness for military veterans with PTSD.
When: 10 a.m. May 18
Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2VnmETG
Sunday May 19
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. May 19
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
Saturday May 25
Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. May 25
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL
Spring Blast VIII Classic Rides
What: All makes, models and years are welcome at this Head Turnez Car Club show, and there will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes and cash giveaways.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 25
Where: Swan Lake Iris Gardens, 822 W Liberty St., Sumter
Price: $20
More Info: 802-673-1428, bit.ly/2PSGCVf
Wednesday June 5
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. June 5
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday June 8
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.