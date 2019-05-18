Car Show Calendar (copy)
By Jim Parker

Saturday May 18

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. May 4

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Marion Foxtrot Festival Car Show

What: The 27th annual Marion Foxtrot Festival Antique/Classic Car and Truck Show is hosted by Cruizin 4 Christ and will include door prizes, special awards and a parade down Main Street.

When: 8 a.m.-noon registration; 10 a.m. parade

Where: Main Street, Marion

Price: $20

More Info: 843-433-0401, bit.ly/2JJoXhU 

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. May 18

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee

Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show

What: The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club's seventh annual Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show will benefit MUSC's Children's Hospital. Register before May 8. 

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 (rain date June 8)

Where: Sam's Club, 4900 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/mci2019

Miata Club Fun Ride

What: The Low Country Miata Club will hold a ride to the Birds of Prey Center. 

When: 9:55 a.m. May 18

Where: Boone Hall Farms Parking Lot, 2521 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $18

More Info: 843-412-0052

Heritage Festival Car Show

What: This show from the Palmetto Cruisers is part of the Johnsonville Heritage Festival and will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques.

When: 10 a.m.-noon May 18

Where: Venters’ Landing, 714 SC-41, Johnsonville

Price: $20

More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2vFJziR

Ride for the Warriors

What: Area motorcyclists are invited to join Josh Hart and his dog who are circumnavigating the U.S. border on a motorcycle to raise awareness for military veterans with PTSD.

When: 10 a.m. May 18

Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2VnmETG

Sunday May 19

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. May 19

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO

Saturday May 25

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. May 25

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL

Spring Blast VIII Classic Rides

What: All makes, models and years are welcome at this Head Turnez Car Club show, and there will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes and cash giveaways. 

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 25

Where: Swan Lake Iris Gardens, 822 W Liberty St., Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: 802-673-1428, bit.ly/2PSGCVf

Wednesday June 5

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. June 5

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday June 8

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

