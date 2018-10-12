Car Show Calendar

Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Oct. 19 and 26.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meet and greets this month will be Oct. 19 and 26.
Saturday
• The monthly Second Saturday Car Show will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $15. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America’s Coastal Carolina Region sponsors the show. Park near the Sears store.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Low Country Mustang Club will sponsor its monthly Open Cruise-In at House of Pizza 6-9 p.m. at Charleston House of Pizza, 5031 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The event is open to all makes and models.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month are Oct. 20 and 27.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month are Oct. 20 and 27.
• Kingstree Pig Pickin' Festival Car Show will take place at 100 Main St. in downtown Kingstree. Registration is $20. The town of Kingstree is show sponsor.
• Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freestyle Music Park, 2950 Backstage Blvd in Myrtle Beach. The host is South Carolina Region Sports Car Club of America. According to sponsors, car crashes are the leading killer of American teens from ages 15-20, with more than 5,000 teens involved in a fatal crash each year and an additional 196,000 injured. The school, "which teaches teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel," is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15-21. Cost is $95 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates. Visit www.streetsurvival.org.
• Cruisin' the Beach Open Car Show will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Registration, which is $40, opens at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Children's Hospital of SC. Trophy presentation starts at 4 p.m. Contact Rodney Buckner 423-623-2723 or 423-608-4519.
• Sweet Potato Festival Car Show, sponsored by Swamp Fox Old Car Club, takes place in Darlington. Registration, 8 a.m.-noon, is $20. There are 24 classes, and trophies go to the top 3 in each class. Other awards are for Best Non-Production, Best Production and Mayor's Choice. Judging is on the point system. Call Al Robinson at 843-496-7207 or Tom Spence, 843-773-0189.
• The sixth annual Open Car Show at Jud Kuhn Chevrolet will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the dealership, 3740 Highway 9 in Little River. Honors include best Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, import, truck and other; best entries 1984 and earlier and 1985 and later, Peoples Choice and Best in Show. Grand Strand Corvette Club is host. Contact Larry Blaine at 843-340-6016.
Wednesday
• Dukes Car Show hosted by Walterboro Cruisers will take place 5:30-8 p.m. at Dukes Barbecue, 49 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro. The show benefits FOCCAS (Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter).
Thursday
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. The pharmacy is reserving more than 10 spaces for auto clubs, first come, first served. The street will close to incoming traffic during the show and Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Oct. 19-20
• The 16th annual Model T’s to Olar Festival will be held in Olar. Registration of Model T’s, and other cars and tractors will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The event will include vendors and other activities. The parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Call 803-300-4116 or email modeltfestival@yahoo.com.
Oct. 20
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and “any other cool cars.” The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in “Ride-of-the-Month” sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A “Ride-of-the-Month” plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Loris BogOff Festival Car Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Loris. Registration, which is $20, will begin at 9 a.m. Myrtle Beach Car Club is host. More than 25 trophies will be awarded, at 3 p.m. Contact Sheila Conroy at 843-215-4165 or Samantha, 843-997-7243.
• The 4th annual VFW Car Show will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1925 Gion St. (behind Mariahi's Mexican Restaurant) in Sumter. Registration, which is $20, will be 9 a.m.-noon. The event is open to all years, makes and models of cars and trucks. Judging starts at noon; awards are at 3 p.m. The show benefits the local Sumter VFW.Head Turnerz Car Club is the sponsor. Contact Zach Shrift at 803-565-0425 or email LdaveyRealtor@gmail.com.
• Sunny Plain Antique Power Association will host the 18th annual Antique Farm Festival at 150 Old Belleville Way in St. Matthews. More than 100 antique and garden tractors are expected. Gates open at 8 a.m. Registration is 8-10:30 a.m. Events include car and truck show, motorcycle display, “parade of power,” antique power demos, mule wagon rides, greased pig chase, sack race, kids pedal tractor pull and food. Antique tractor pull is 11:30 a.m., pedal tractors 2 p.m. and garden tractor pull 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12 and under free. Contact Buck Hoffman, 803-331-4166, Jim O' Donnell, 803-334-9500 or Charles Horger, 803-707-1493.
Oct. 25-Nov. 4
• The 2018 Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d'Elegance featuring Savannah Speed Week takes place Oct. 25-28 in Savannah and Nov. 1-4 in Hilton Head Island. Savannah Speed Week starts with a free "pace lap" party in the City Market; Savannah Speed Classic vintage car race at The Westin Savannah Harbor is 8:30-6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28. Cost is $15-$30, and it's $10 for qualifiers Oct. 26. Other events include hot laps Oct. 26-28 at Grand Prize of America Course on Hutchinson Island, $75-$150; Kidz Zone Oct. 26-27 and "food truck alley". Hilton Head Island's festival includes a Car Club Showcase 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Port Royal Golf Club, $55; Wings of Freedom tour Nov. 2-4 at Signature Flight Support, $5-$15 for tour and $450-$3,200 for flights. Other events are a Nov. 2 "flights and fancy aeroport gala," Aero Expo, after party Nov. 3, sports car market seminar, Autoweek's Design Among the Stars, Design Trends in the Automotive Industry, vintage auto film expo, cars and cigars and rally Italia dinner. The Concours d'Elegance classic car finale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Port Royal Golf Club., $60. Go to www.hhiconcours.com.
Oct. 27
• The annual Street Thunder open car show hosted by Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will take place 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Registration is $20.The event is open to all cars, trucks and bikes. Awards include Best of Show for car, truck and bike. For more, call 843-860-4731.
• British Car Club of Charleston presents the 34th annual British Car Day at a new location, Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. The show is open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the cost of park admission ($2 per person). All British vehicles including motorcycles are invited to register for the event. Advance registration is via the website, and day-of-show registration runs 9-11 a.m. Advance registration includes admission to the park for two and an invitation to the welcome reception on the USS Yorktown Friday evening Oct. 26. Visit www.BritishCarClubCharleston.com.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
• Halloween Rod Run Car Show will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 115 U.s. Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach. Registration is 9 a.m. There will be a disc jockey and music. Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m. Bring candy for kids to "Trunk or Treat." The town of Surfside Beach sponsors the show.
• The 4th annual Spina-Bifida "Classic" Car, Truck & Bike Show will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at So-Lina Auction, 2085 Lamar Highway in Darlington. Registration is $20. There are 28 classes, with two trophies per class, food and music. Contact Joe, 843-206-9712. Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club is the host.
• The 7th yearly Geico Caffeine & Gasoline Car Show will be held at Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St. in Sumter. Todd Touchberry is the sponsor. Reach him at 803-983-5430.
Nov. 3
• Lowcountry Mustang Club hosts the 24th annual Mustang & Ford Show "Saluting Our Veterans" 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by At Home home décor superstore at Aviation Square Shopping Center, 6185 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Proceeds benefit Camp Breathe Easy. There will be music with an on-site disc jockey, and food. Preregistration before Oct. 27 is $20; day of show, $25. Pony corral fee is $15. Awards are first, second and third place plus specialty honors. Mustang classes: years 1964-’66, ’67-’68, ’69-’70, ’71-’73, ’74-’78, ’79-’86, ’87-’93, ’94-’98, ’99-2004, ’05-’09, ’10-’14 and ’15-’19; Roush/Saleen/Steeda; modified; Boss/Shelby pre 1993; Shelby ’05-’09; Boss/Shelby ’10-’19; and concours. Ford categories: years 1949 and earlier, ’50-’64, ’65-’79, ’80-’99, 2000-’19; modified; Thunderbirds; and trucks. Call Duane Helzer, 843-849-1802 or Joe Ingarra, 843-771-5627 or visit www.lowcountrymustangclub.com.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Nov. 17
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Preregistration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.