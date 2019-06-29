pc-030318-au-third (copy)

A 1950s era Ford coupe was among about 100 cars and trucks o hand at the Saturday show, sponsored by Lowcountry Mopars. File/Staff

 Jim Parker jparker@postandcourier.com

Saturday June 29

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Charity Cruise-In

What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host a cruise-in benefiting Veterans Victory House.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 29

Where: McAlisters Deli, 4950 Centre Point Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-860-4731, bit.ly/30LJGHI.

Wednesday July 3

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. July 3

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday July 6 

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. July 6

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Saturday July 13

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. July 13

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

National Collector Car Appreciation Day

What: Car collectors can celebrate Charleston’s 10th commemoration of this annual SEMA event with a cruse though downtown Charleston.

When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13

Where: Brittlebank Park near 180 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2X5VaH7

Saturday July 20

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m.July 20

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Sunday July 21

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. July 21

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Saturday Aug. 3

Lowcountry Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times. 

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA.

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

