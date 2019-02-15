Saturday Feb. 16
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Sonic Open Cruise-in
What: Each month on the first and third Saturday, The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club hosts a cruise-in. The third Saturday is the "Ride of the Month" night where the Sonic crew picks their favorite vehicle.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/
Miata Club Historic Drive
What: All Miata owners are invited to join the Low Country Miata Club for a fun ride to Rivers Bridge Historic Site in Ehrhardt, S.C. Our run leader is a published author and civil war historian.
When: 8:30 a.m., Feb. 16
Where: Meet at Hardees, US 17 and Highway 165, Ravenel
More Info: Bill Milo, 843-412-0052
Saturday Feb. 23
Mid Winter Shindig & Cruise-in
What: Litchfield Restaurant invites car collectors to a midwinter get-together.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Litchfield Restaurant, Ocean Hwy., Litchfield, SC
More Info: oleane41@gmail.com
Wednesday, March 6
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday, March 9
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Central Carolina Corvair Club Open Car Show
What: All cars are welcome to the Central Carolina Corvair Club's open car show. This event incudes door prizes and a swap meet. Register by March first.
When: 9 a.m. March 9
Where: O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 436 W. Boyce St., Manning,
Price: $20
More Info: 803-410-0011