Car Show Calendar
Saturday, Dec. 22

Cars and Coffee

What: This weekly event for car and motorcycle enthusiasts meets in the parking lot near the Barnes & Noble in Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-729-4546, bit.ly/2CmN29R

Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee 

What: Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. 

When: 8-9:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays of the month

Where: Bojangles, N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.

Misc.

• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.

Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com