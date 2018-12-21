Saturday, Dec. 22
Cars and Coffee
What: This weekly event for car and motorcycle enthusiasts meets in the parking lot near the Barnes & Noble in Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-729-4546, bit.ly/2CmN29R
Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee
What: Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
When: 8-9:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays of the month
Where: Bojangles, N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com.