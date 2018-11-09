Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Nov. 16, 23 and 30.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meets and greets this month will be Nov. 16, 23 and 30.
Saturday
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
• Low Country Mustang Club will hold an Open Cruise-In at House of Pizza, to take place 6-9 p.m. at Charleston House of Pizza, 5031 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The monthly cruise-in is open to all makes and models.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• S.C. Tobacco Festival Car, Truck & Bike Show will take place 9 a.m-3 p.m. at New Lake City Park, 273 N. Church St. in Lake City. Registration, 9 a.m.-noon, is $20. The rescheduled show hosted by Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club includes trophies for top two in each class.
• The 11th annual Naz Car Show will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 S.C. Highway 177 in Wallace. Registration, 8 a.m.-noon, is $20. Top three in each class plus Pastor's Choice, Ladies Choice, Kids Choice, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best of Show. Rain date is Nov. 17. Contact Pastor Bobby Norris, 843-479-6671.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month are Nov. 17 and 24.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month are Nov. 17 and 24.
Thursday
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. Guerin's is reserving 10-plus spaces for auto clubs, first come, first served. The street will close to incoming traffic at 5:30 p.m. and reopen at 8:30 p.m. During this time, Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Nov. 17
• Street Rods Unlimited will host Doin' the Charleston 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St. in Charleston. The open car show's roots date to 1974, although there were some years it wasn't held. Registration is 9-11:30 a.m. Spectator admission/donation is $2. There are top 25 awards, food and a Lowcountry Model A exhibit. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit MUSC Children's Hospital.
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Preregistration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in "Ride-of-the-Month" sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A "Ride-of-the-Month" plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• The fourth annual ERA/MDA Send a Kid to Summer Camp Car Show will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at ERA Wilder Realty, 691 Bultman Drive in Sumter. Registration, 9 a.m.-noon, is $20. There are homemade trophies, silent auction, food trucks, band and disc jockey. ERA Wilder is the sponsor. Call Charlie Fossett, 803-968-3446.
• The third yearly Lincoln Park End of Summer Car Show will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 8739 U.S. Highway 17 S. Business (opposite Queens Harbor) in Myrtle Beach. Registration is $20. There are more than 50 awards plus Best of Show car and truck. Contact Roger at 843-503-8245. Hot Rod Promotions is sponsor.
• Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will hold the third annual "Honoring our Veterans Past & Present" Open Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road in Florence. The event will be 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration is $20. There will be 28 classes with two trophies per class, food and music. All the proceeds benefit Veterans Resource Center of Florence. A Veterans Administration rep will be on site to answer questions. Contact Joe at 843-206-9712.
• J.R. Dixon "WildCard" All Truck show will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 32 S. Main St. in Sumter.
Nov. 24
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Nov. 25
• Rhinos United Car Club will host a Thanksgiving dinner Eat & Feed 4:30-6 p.m. at 529 Meeting St. The menu includes turkey, ham, corn, white rice, collard greens, sweet potato pie, stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet tea. The club is looking for volunteers or groups that want to help with clothes, toiletries, etc.
Dec. 2
• Hot Rod Promotions will sponsor a car show 9-11 a.m. benefiting Toys For Tots at North Gate Shopping Plaza, 3544 North Gate Road in Myrtle Beach. There will be a Custom Pinstripe Package by "Old Soul Paint Works." Make a child smile on Christmas morning. Call 843-503-8245.
Dec. 8
• Christmas On Main will be 2-5 p.m. at 102 N. Main St. in Bishopville.
Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.