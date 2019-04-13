Car show calendar 04-13 Main auto 1 (copy)

Car shows from April 13 to April 28. Provided

Saturday April 13

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

BBQ Shag Festival Car Show

What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.

When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13

Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7

Open Car, Truck & Bike Show

What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration

More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday April 20

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. April 20

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Sunday April 21

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. April 21

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO

Saturday April 27

Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show

What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27

Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: walterborocruisers.com

Striped Bass Festival Car Show

What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning

Price: $20

More Info: sumtercruisers.com 

Sunday April 28

Cruise into Spring Car Show

What: This show will include oldies music, lot of door prizes and over 50 awards given out. The first 100 registered will get participant window stickers.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28

Where: Old Chicago, 2859 Hwy 17 BUS, Garden City

Price: $20 registration

More Info: 843-503-8245, bit.ly/2P1IF92

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.