Saturday April 13
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
BBQ Shag Festival Car Show
What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13
Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7
Open Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration
More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Saturday April 20
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. April 20
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Sunday April 21
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. April 21
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
Saturday April 27
Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show
What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro
Price: $15-$20
More Info: walterborocruisers.com
Striped Bass Festival Car Show
What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning
Price: $20
More Info: sumtercruisers.com
Sunday April 28
Cruise into Spring Car Show
What: This show will include oldies music, lot of door prizes and over 50 awards given out. The first 100 registered will get participant window stickers.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28
Where: Old Chicago, 2859 Hwy 17 BUS, Garden City
Price: $20 registration
More Info: 843-503-8245, bit.ly/2P1IF92
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.