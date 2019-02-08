Saturday Feb. 9
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: 843-729-4546
AACA Open Car Show & Swap Meet
What: The Antique Automobile Club of America will now hold their Second Saturday Car Show at St. Mark Church. The move provides on-site facilities, food, shade and air conditioning.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-324-5310
Friday Feb. 15
Mopar Clubs Weekly Meet & Greets
What: Local area Mopar clubs, including Lowcountry and SoCar, will meet up at the College Park Sonic.
When: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Sonic, 660 College Park Ave., Goose Creek
Saturday Feb. 16
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Sonic Open Cruise-in
What: Each month on the first and third Saturday, The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club hosts a cruise-in. The third Saturday is the "Ride of the Month" night where the Sonic crew picks their favorite vehicle.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/
Miata Club Historic Drive
What: All Miata owners are invited to join the Low Country Miata Club for a fun ride to Rivers Bridge Historic Site in Ehrhardt, S.C. Our run leader is a published author and civil war historian.
When: 8:30 a.m., Feb. 16
Where: Meet at Hardees, US 17 and Highway 165, Ravenel
More Info: Bill Milo, 843-412-0052
Saturday Feb. 23
Mid Winter Shindig & Cruise-in
What: Litchfield Restaurant invites car collectors to a midwinter get-together.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Litchfield Restaurant, Ocean Hwy., Litchfield, SC
More Info: oleane41@gmail.com.