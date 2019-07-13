Auto secondary 7 (copy)

A light blue Thunderbird (left) and Henry J street rod were on hand at the AACA monthly event at Citadel Mall.

 Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday July 13

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. July 13

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

National Collector Car Appreciation Day

What: Car collectors can celebrate Charleston’s 10th commemoration of this annual SEMA event with a cruse though downtown Charleston to Magnolia Gardens. 

When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13

Where: Brittlebank Park near 180 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2X5VaH7

Cruisin' for a Cause

What: Teach My People will hold a car show fundraising event with food, music, raffles trophies and goodie bags. All cars are welcome.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13

Where: Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island

Price: $15 registration

More Info: 864-325-9660, teachmypeople.com.

Saturday July 20

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. July 20

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. July 20

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

St. James UMC Car Show

What: The United Methodist Men's Group will host a show for cars, trucks and off-road vehicles, including food and drinks and trophies.

When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20

Where: 512 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

Price: $15 registration

More Info: 843-789-0716

Sunday July 21

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. July 21

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Saturday July 27

Red, White & Cruise 

What: The Goose Creek Small Business Alliance will host its inaugural car show and vendor fair, including awards for best in show, sponsor's choice and people's choice.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27

Where: New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 358 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek

Price: $15-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2XJyA8x.

Saturday Aug. 3

Lowcountry Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times. 

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.combit.ly/2RBAJwA.

Wednesday Aug. 7

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday Aug. 10

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

