Car Show Calendar

Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome.
Saturday
• The first-time show for drug awareness at Moncks Corner recreation complex will be noon to 3 p.m. The event, located at 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner, is being held during national substance abuse awareness month. All proceeds go to the Kennedy center. Registration starts the day of the show at 9 a.m.
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in "Ride-of-the-Month" sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A "Ride-of-the-Month" plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• The 16th annual Model T's to Olar Festival will be held in Olar. The parade will be today at 11 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Call 803-300-4116 or email modeltfestival@yahoo.com.
• Loris BogOff Festival Car Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Loris. Registration, which is $20, will begin at 9 a.m. Myrtle Beach Car Club is host. More than 25 trophies will be awarded, at 3 p.m. Contact Sheila Conroy at 843-215-4165 or Samantha, 843-997-7243.
• The 4th annual VFW Car Show will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1925 Gion St. (behind Mariahi's Mexican Restaurant) in Sumter. Registration, which is $20, will be 9 a.m.-noon. The event is open to all years, makes and models of cars and trucks. Judging starts at noon; awards are at 3 p.m. The show benefits the local Sumter VFW. Head Turnerz Car Club is the sponsor. Contact Zach Shrift at 803-565-0425 or email LdaveyRealtor@gmail.com.
• Sunny Plain Antique Power Association will host the 18th annual Antique Farm Festival at 150 Old Belleville Way in St. Matthews. More than 100 antique and garden tractors are expected. Gates open at 8 a.m. Registration is 8-10:30 a.m. Events include car and truck show, motorcycle display, "parade of power," antique power demos, mule wagon rides, greased pig chase, sack race, kids pedal tractor pull and food. Antique tractor pull is 11:30 a.m., pedal tractors 2 p.m. and garden tractor pull 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12 and under free. Contact Buck Hoffman, 803-331-4166, Jim O' Donnell, 803-334-9500 or Charles Horger, 803-707-1493.
Oct. 25-Nov. 4
• The 2018 Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d'Elegance featuring Savannah Speed Week takes place Oct. 25-28 in Savannah and Nov. 1-4 in Hilton Head Island. Savannah Speed Week starts with a free "pace lap" party in the City Market; Savannah Speed Classic vintage car race at The Westin Savannah Harbor is 8:30-6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28. Cost is $15-$30, and it's $10 for qualifiers Oct. 26. Other events include hot laps Oct. 26-28 at Grand Prize of America Course on Hutchinson Island, $75-$150; Kidz Zone Oct. 26-27 and "food truck alley". Hilton Head Island's festival includes a Car Club Showcase 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Port Royal Golf Club, $55; Wings of Freedom tour Nov. 2-4 at Signature Flight Support, $5-$15 for tour and $450-$3,200 for flights. Other events are a Nov. 2 "flights and fancy aeroport gala," Aero Expo, Nov. 3 after party, sports car market seminar, Autoweek's Design Among the Stars, Design Trends in the Automotive Industry, vintage auto film expo, cars and cigars and rally Italia dinner. The Concours d'Elegance classic car finale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Port Royal Golf Club., $60. Go to www.hhiconcours.com.
Oct. 27
• The annual Street Thunder open car show hosted by Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will take place 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Registration is $20. The event is open to all cars, trucks and bikes. Awards include Best of Show for car, truck and bike. For more, call 843-860-4731.
• British Car Club of Charleston presents the 34th annual British Car Day at a new location, Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. The show is open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the cost of park admission ($2 per person). All British vehicles including motorcycles are invited to register for the event. Advance registration is via the website, and day-of-show registration runs 9-11 a.m. Advance registration includes admission to the park for two and an invitation to the welcome reception on the USS Yorktown Friday evening Oct. 26. Visit www.BritishCarClubCharleston.com.
• The 5th annual Coastal Center Car Show will be 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Coastal Center, 9995 Miles Jamison Road in Summerville. Contact Richard Johnson at 843-873-5750.
• Cars Meet Fashion Light it Up Car Show will begin at 6 p.m. at the Plasma Center, 3725 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Admission is candy, and clean music is a show requirement. There will be four special trophies for lights. TomBoy Sexy and Vintage Fusion are sponsors. Call Rez at 843-597-9114, Dana at 843-509-8986 or Condria at 843-259-3405.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
• Halloween Rod Run Car Show will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 115 U.S. Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach. Registration is 9 a.m. There will be a disc jockey and music. Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m. Bring candy for kids to "Trunk or Treat." The town of Surfside Beach sponsors the show.
• The 4th annual Spina-Bifida "Classic" Car, Truck & Bike Show will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at So-Lina Auction, 2085 Lamar Highway in Darlington. Registration is $20. There are 28 classes, with two trophies per class, food and music. Contact Joe, 843-206-9712. Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club is the host.
• The 7th yearly Geico Caffeine & Gasoline Car Show will be held at Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St. in Sumter. Todd Touchberry is the sponsor. Reach him at 803-983-5430.
Nov. 3
• Lowcountry Mustang Club hosts the 24th annual Mustang & Ford Show "Saluting Our Veterans" 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by At Home home décor superstore at Aviation Square Shopping Center, 6185 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Proceeds benefit Camp Breathe Easy. There will be music with an on-site disc jockey, and food. Preregistration before Oct. 27 is $20; day of show, $25. Pony corral fee is $15. Awards are first, second and third place plus specialty honors. Mustang classes: years 1964-’66, ’67-’68, ’69-’70, ’71-’73, ’74-’78, ’79-’86, ’87-’93, ’94-’98, ’99-2004, ’05-’09, ’10-’14 and ’15-’19; Roush/Saleen/Steeda; modified; Boss/Shelby pre 1993; Shelby ’05-’09; Boss/Shelby ’10-’19; and concours. Ford categories: years 1949 and earlier, ’50-’64, ’65-’79, ’80-’99, 2000-’19; modified; Thunderbirds; and trucks. Call Duane Helzer, 843-849-1802 or Joe Ingarra, 843-771-5627 or visit www.lowcountrymustangclub.com.
• Berkeley County Showoffz Car, Truck, Bike Show is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen, the only red light in town. Backers are raising money for a playground. There will be specialty trophies as well as first, second and third places for each class. Special guests from the show “Moonshiners” will be on hand. All pre-registrants will get a free T-shirt.https://www.facebook.com/events/278521012749228/?ti=icl.
• The 5th Hunley Memorial Car Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at John Harris Body Shop, 103 Old Trolley Road in Summerville. Registration begins 8:30 a.m. Preregistration is $20 thru Oct. 27. Registration after Oct. 27 is $25. Email to Hlhunleycamp143.net.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Nov. 17
• Street Rods Unlimited will host Doin' the Charleston 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St. in Charleston. The open car show's roots date to 1974, although there were some years it wasn't held. Registration is 9-11:30 a.m. Spectator admission/donation is $2. There are top 25 awards, food and a Lowcountry Model A exhibit. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit MUSC Children's Hospital.
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Preregistration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.