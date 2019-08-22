Car Show Calendar (copy)
Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday, Aug. 24

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Moncks Corner Cars 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Windmill Station Show

What: This inaugural event for sports, classic and mid-wild cars will include live music, activities and awards.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Deja Brew at Windmill Station, 2007 2nd Ave., Summerville

Price: $15 registration

More Info: bit.ly/2LDTNdu.

Sunday, Aug. 25

West Ashley Cars

What: All car types are welcome to this cars and coffee event.

When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: Sojourn Coffee, 1664 Olde Town Road, Suite D, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2XTlTmF.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Open Car Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday, Sept. 7

Goose Creek Cars 

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Car Show 

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sea Island Cars 

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Tobacco Festival Show

What: The 65th annual S.C. Tobacco Festival Open Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Eastern S.C. Mustang Club, will include a 50/50 raffle and two trophies per class.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: N. Church and Saul streets, Lake City

Price: $20

More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/2yYnQEa

Crowfieldfest Cars

What: The fifth annual Crowfieldfest Car and Motorcycle Show will include food, family activities, raffles and prizes.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Middleton Park, 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/2Trhgzq

Sunday, Sept. 22

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

