Saturday, Aug. 24
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Windmill Station Show
What: This inaugural event for sports, classic and mid-wild cars will include live music, activities and awards.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Deja Brew at Windmill Station, 2007 2nd Ave., Summerville
Price: $15 registration
More Info: bit.ly/2LDTNdu.
Sunday, Aug. 25
West Ashley Cars
What: All car types are welcome to this cars and coffee event.
When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25
Where: Sojourn Coffee, 1664 Olde Town Road, Suite D, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2XTlTmF.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Open Car Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday, Sept. 7
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Car Show
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sea Island Cars
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.
Tobacco Festival Show
What: The 65th annual S.C. Tobacco Festival Open Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Eastern S.C. Mustang Club, will include a 50/50 raffle and two trophies per class.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: N. Church and Saul streets, Lake City
Price: $20
More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/2yYnQEa
Crowfieldfest Cars
What: The fifth annual Crowfieldfest Car and Motorcycle Show will include food, family activities, raffles and prizes.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Middleton Park, 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/2Trhgzq
Sunday, Sept. 22
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.