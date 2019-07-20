Auto third 5 (copy)

A group of car enthusiasts huddle around Michael Craig's red 2016 Dodge Charger SRT at the Street Thunder car show, held Oct. 21 at the Cathedral of Praise parking area off Ashley Phosphate Road.

 Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday July 20

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. July 20

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. July 20

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

St. James UMC Car Show

What: The United Methodist Men's Group will host a show for cars, trucks and off-road vehicles, including food and drinks and trophies.

When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20

Where: 512 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

Price: $15 registration

More Info: 843-789-0716

Sunday July 21

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. July 21

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Saturday July 27

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. July 27

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Red, White & Cruise 

What: The Goose Creek Small Business Alliance will host its inaugural car show and vendor fair, including awards for best in show, sponsor's choice and people's choice.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27

Where: New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 358 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek

Price: $15-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2XJyA8x.

Saturday Aug. 3

Lowcountry Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times. 

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.combit.ly/2RBAJwA.

Sunday Aug. 4

West Ashley Cars and Coffee

What: This is the very first West Ashley Cars and Coffee event, and all car types are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 4

Where: Sojourn Coffee, 1664 Olde Town Road, Suite D, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2XTlTmF.

Wednesday Aug. 7

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday Aug. 10

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet 

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

