Today
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Lowcountry Muscle Car holds a "Ride-of-the-Month" cruise-in on the third Saturday of the month at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. A plaque is awarded to Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• The South Carolina Tobacco Festival Car, Truck & Bike Show will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at New Lake City Park, 273 N. Church St. in Lake City. Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will put on the show. There are 28 classes with two trophies per class and a sponsor's choice award, food and music. Registration is $20. Contact Joe at 843-206-9712.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month will be Sept. 22 and 29.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month will be Sept. 22 and 29.
Wednesday
• Walterboro Cruisers will sponsor Dukes Car Show from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dukes Barbecue, 49 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro. The show benefits FOCCAS (Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter).
Thursday
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. Lowcountry Muscle Car is the host. Guerin's reserves 10-plus spaces for auto clubs, first come, first served. During the cruise-in, Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Sept. 21
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Another meet this month will be Sept. 28.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Another meet and greet this month will be Sept. 28.
Sept. 22
• The fourth annual Crowfieldfest car show will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Middleton Park in Goose Creek. All show vehicles can start arriving at 10 a.m.-noon. There will be food, and trophies will be awarded at 2:30 pm. Admission is free for all show vehicles and attendees. The "family fun" event typically holds 70 or more cars. Contact Daphne Smith, event coordinator at 843-572-4758 or ARB@Crowfieldhoa.net or visit www.crowfieldhoa.net.
• LowCountry Model A Ford Club will mark International Model A Ford Day at Palmetto Ford on Savannah Highway. The club will have a presence there 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for public viewing and fun. It also welcomes any Model A Fords and those interested in the classic car to come out and enjoy the day, which is also celebrated nationwide by the Model A Restorers Club and the Model A Ford Club of America.
• A Charity Cruise In hosted by Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will be 6-8 p.m. at McAlister's Deli at Tanger Outlets. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. There's no fee. Donations will support Lowcountry Fire Fighters Support Team. McAlister's Choice special award will be at 7 p.m. The club says it's "continuing the tradition of local car enthusiasts' commitment to our local community."
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host a monthly Cruise In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Sept. 29
• The first-time Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9509 Car Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at VFW Post 9509, 1141 S. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner. Car entry fee is $10. Food and drinks will be for sale. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place with winners determined by public vote. Call 843-761-8713 or go to http://www.vfw9509.org.
• The fourth annual Children's Miracle Network Car Show will be 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Walmart, 2110 Bells Highway in Walterboro. Registration is $20. All vehicles are welcome. Trophies include top 20; first place, best of show and largest club. All money raised will go to the Children's Miracle Network at MUSC. Contact Diana Bell at 843-539-1550; Ron, 843-701-2676; or Gar Linder, 843-908-0514.
• Sumter Cruisers Car & Truck show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kmart in Sumter. Sumter Cruisers is the sponsor.
Oct. 3
• Bessinger's Bar-B-Q will host its monthly Open Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway. Registration is $5. There are three trophies per class. Categories include cars 1942 and earlier, ’43-’59, ’60-’71 and ’72-2018; street rods; trucks; and motorcycles. The Cruise-O-Matics will perform.
Oct. 6
• Lowcountry Muscle Car will present the sixth annual Dream Machines Open Auto Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 201 Sigma Drive in the Nexton community in Summerville. The family-friendly event benefits Summerville Miracle League. Registration is $20. For more, go to http://www.summervillecarshow.com.
Oct. 27
• British Car Club of Charleston presents the 34th annual British Car Day at a new location, Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. The show is open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the cost of park admission ($2 per person). All British vehicles including motorcycles are invited to register for the event. Advance registration is via the website, and day-of-show registration runs 9-11 a.m. Advance registration includes admission to the park for two and an invitation to the welcome reception on the USS Yorktown Friday evening Oct. 26. Visit www.BritishCarClubCharleston.com.
Nov. 3
• Lowcountry Mustang Club hosts the 24th annual Mustang & Ford Show "Saluting Our Veterans" 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by At Home home décor superstore at Aviation Square Shopping Center, 6185 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Proceeds benefit Camp Breathe Easy. There will be music with an on-site disc jockey, and food. Pre-registration before Oct. 27 is $20; day of show, $25. Pony corral fee is $15. Awards are first, second and third place plus specialty honors. Mustang classes: years 1964-’66, ’67-’68, ’69-’70, ’71-’73, ’74-’78, ’79-’86, ’87-’93, ’94-’98, ’99-2004, ’05-’09, ’10-’14 and ’15-’19; Roush/Saleen/Steeda; modified; Boss/Shelby pre 1993; Shelby ’05-’09; Boss/Shelby ’10-’19; and concours. Ford categories: years 1949 and earlier, ’50-’64, ’65-’79, ’80-’99, 2000-’19; modified; Thunderbirds; and trucks. Call Duane Helzer, 843-849-1802 or Joe Ingarra, 843-771-5627 or visit www.lowcountrymustangclub.com.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Nov. 17
• Stratford High School’s first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Pre-registration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com. For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/automotive.