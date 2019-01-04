Car Show Calendar

Today
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: 843-729-4546
Thursday
Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting
What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Stokes Mazda, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston
More Info: jjwalter@sc.rr.com
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Friday Jan. 11
South Carolina International Auto Show
What: The latest cars, trucks and more are on display at this three day event. Kids can play at the small race track while adults test drive new cars. The South Carolina Auto Dealers Association will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville
Price: $8 ages 13-61; $5 ages 62 and older; $5 military with id; free for children 12 and younger.
More Info: southcarolinaautoshow.com
AutoFest
What: TomMackAuctions.com will present the 35th annual Carolina in January AutoFest, featuring a swap meet, collector car corral and auction. Attendees could see a '57 Ford T-Bird, '41 Lincoln Continental Convertible, '54 Chevrolet Convertible and much more.
When: Jan. 11-12
Where: Cabarrus Arena & Event Center, 4751 N.C. Highway 49 N., Concord, N.C.
More Info: 803-364-3322, tommackclassics.com
To submit an event, please send details to carshow@postandcourier.com