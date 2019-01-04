Car Show Calendar
File/Jim Parker

Today

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: 843-729-4546

Thursday

Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting

What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Stokes Mazda, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston

More Info: jjwalter@sc.rr.com

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.

When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month

Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Friday Jan. 11

South Carolina International Auto Show

What: The latest cars, trucks and more are on display at this three day event. Kids can play at the small race track while adults test drive new cars. The South Carolina Auto Dealers Association will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville

Price: $8 ages 13-61; $5 ages 62 and older; $5 military with id; free for children 12 and younger.

More Info: southcarolinaautoshow.com

AutoFest

What: TomMackAuctions.com will present the 35th annual Carolina in January AutoFest, featuring a swap meet, collector car corral and auction. Attendees could see a '57 Ford T-Bird, '41 Lincoln Continental Convertible, '54 Chevrolet Convertible and much more.

When: Jan. 11-12

Where: Cabarrus Arena & Event Center, 4751 N.C. Highway 49 N., Concord, N.C.

More Info: 803-364-3322, tommackclassics.com

To submit an event, please send details to carshow@postandcourier.com