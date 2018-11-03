Today-Nov. 4
• The 2018 Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d'Elegance takes place in Hilton Head Island. A Car Club Showcase will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at Port Royal Golf Club, $55; and Wings of Freedom tour today and Sunday at Signature Flight Support, $5-$15 for tour and $450-$3,200 for flights. The Concours d'Elegance classic car finale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Port Royal Golf Club., $60. Go to www.hhiconcours.com.
Today
• Lowcountry Mustang Club hosts the 24th annual Mustang & Ford Show "Saluting Our Veterans" 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by At Home home décor superstore at Aviation Square Shopping Center, 6185 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Proceeds benefit Camp Breathe Easy. There will be music with an on-site disc jockey, and food. Registration is $25. Pony corral fee is $15. Awards are first, second and third place plus specialty honors. Mustang classes: years 1964-’66, ’67-’68, ’69-’70, ’71-’73, ’74-’78, ’79-’86, ’87-’93, ’94-’98, ’99-2004, ’05-’09, ’10-’14 and ’15-’19; Roush/Saleen/Steeda; modified; Boss/Shelby pre 1993; Shelby ’05-’09; Boss/Shelby ’10-’19; and concours. Ford categories: years 1949 and earlier, ’50-’64, ’65-’79, ’80-’99, 2000-’19; modified; Thunderbirds; and trucks. Call Duane Helzer, 843-849-1802 or Joe Ingarra, 843-771-5627 or visit www.lowcountrymustangclub.com.
• Berkeley County Showoffz Car, Truck, Bike Show is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen, the only red light in town. Backers are raising money for a playground. There will be specialty trophies as well as first, second and third places for each class. Special guests from the show "Moonshiners" will be on hand. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/278521012749228/?ti=icl.
• The 5th Hunley Memorial Car Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at John Harris Body Shop, 103 Old Trolley Road in Summerville. Registration,which begins at 8:30 a.m., is $25. Email to Hlhunleycamp143.net.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Lowcountry Muscle Car club will hold its monthly Open Cruise-in 4:30-7 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. The event is open for all makes, models, years, import or American.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month are Nov. 10, 17 and 24.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month are Nov. 10, 17 and 24.
• Palmetto Cruisers will sponsor a Halloween Car Truck & Bike Show 3-9 p.m. at Lil D’s Dugout, 1513 Pamplico Highway in Florence. Event includes Top 50 winners plus Best Costume, Best Decorated Car, Manager’s Choice and Cruisers' Choice. Organizers will be accepting toys and cash contributions for Toys for Tots.
• The Pecan Festival Car Show sponsored by Swamp Fox Old Car club will take place in Florence.
• Rebel Yell Car, Truck & Bike Show sponsored by Hot Rod Promotions will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Suck-Bang-Blow, 3393 U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. Top 35 awards plus Best of Show car, truck, bike, rat rod and rat bike. Registration is $20. Call Roger at 843-503-8245.
Monday
• The monthly Wings and Wheels cruise-in touting cars, bikes, music and chicken will be 7-9 p.m. at Southern General, 3157 Maybank Highway on Johns Island. “It’s just like Cars and Coffee but more filling!” organizers say. Southern General, Seanachaie and Krazy Owls are hosts, providing food and drink specials. There will be a donation table each month for a different charity. Call Scott Sain at 843-270-7208.
Wednesday
• Bessinger's Bar-B-Q will host the season finale Open Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show 6-9 p.m. at the diner, 1602 Savannah Highway west of the Ashley. Registration is $5. There are three trophies per class. Categories are cars 1942 and earlier, ’43-’59, ’60-’71 and ’72-2018; street rods; trucks; and motorcycles. Music is by The Cruise-O-Matics. For more, contact Tom Jameson at 843-571-2264.
Nov. 9
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Nov. 16, 23 and 30.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meets and greets this month will be Nov. 16, 23 and 30.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
• Low Country Mustang Club will hold an Open Cruise-In at House of Pizza, to take place 6-9 p.m. at Charleston House of Pizza, 5031 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The monthly cruise-in is open to all makes and models.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• S.C. Tobacco Festival Car, Truck & Bike Show will take place 9 a.m-3 p.m. at New Lake City Park, 273 N. Church St. in Lake City. Registration, 9 a.m.-noon, is $20. The rescheduled show hosted by Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club includes trophies for top two in each class.
• The 11th annual Naz Car Show will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 S.C. Highway 177 in Wallace. Registration, 8 a.m.-noon, is $20. Top three in each class plus Pastor's Choice, Ladies Choice, Kids Choice, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best of Show. Rain date is Nov. 17. Contact Pastor Bobby Norris, 843-479-6671.
Nov. 15
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. Guerin's is reserving 10-plus spaces for auto clubs, first come, first served. The street will close to incoming traffic at 5:30 p.m. and reopen at 8:30 p.m. During this time, Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Nov. 17
• Street Rods Unlimited will host Doin' the Charleston 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St. in Charleston. The open car show's roots date to 1974, although there were some years it wasn't held. Registration is 9-11:30 a.m. Spectator admission/donation is $2. There are top 25 awards, food and a Lowcountry Model A exhibit. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit MUSC Children's Hospital.
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Preregistration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Italian Car Day 2018, an annual gathering in conjunction with Cars and Coffee in Mount Pleasant, will be 8-11 a.m. at Towne Centre Shopping Plaza off U.S. Highway 17 N. The event is sponsored by the Italian Car Club of Charleston.
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in "Ride-of-the-Month" sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A "Ride-of-the-Month" plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• The fourth annual ERA/MDA Send a Kid to Summer Camp Car Show will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at ERA Wilder Realty, 691 Bultman Drive in Sumter. Registration, 9 a.m.-noon, is $20. There are homemade trophies, silent auction, food trucks, band and disc jockey. ERA Wilder is the sponsor. Call Charlie Fossett, 803-968-3446.
• The third yearly Lincoln Park End of Summer Car Show will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 8739 U.S. Highway 17 S. Business (opposite Queens Harbor) in Myrtle Beach. Registration is $20. There are more than 50 awards plus Best of Show car and truck. Contact Roger at 843-503-8245. Hot Rod Promotions is sponsor.
• Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will hold the third annual "Honoring our Veterans Past & Present" Open Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road in Florence. The event will be 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration is $20. There will be 28 classes with two trophies per class, food and music. All the proceeds benefit Veterans Resource Center of Florence. A Veterans Administration rep will be on site to answer questions. Contact Joe at 843-206-9712.
Nov. 24
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Nov. 25
• Rhinos United car club will host a Thanksgiving dinner Eat & Feed 4:30-6 p.m. at 529 Meeting St. The menu includes turkey, ham, corn, white rice, collard greens, sweet potato pie, stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet tea. The club is looking for volunteers or groups that want to help with clothes, toiletries, etc.
Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com. For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/automotive.