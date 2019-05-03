Saturday May 4
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. May 4
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Blue Crab Festival Open Car Show
What: This event will include a 50/50 raffle, food vendors and is open to all cars and trucks.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4
Where: Willard's Fireworks Parking Lot, 607 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Little River
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2UpuETw
Rivertown Antique & Classic Car/Truck Show
What: This show is part of the Rivertown Music & Arts Festival, and all makes and models are welcome.
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Palmetto Chevrolet, 4th Ave., Conway
Price: $20
More Info: chicoracarclub.com/rivertown.html
Cars on Kiawah
What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4
Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free admission; $20 parking
More Info: carsonkiawah.com
Lil D's Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: This show will include door prizes, dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and awards.
When: 1-7 p.m. May 4
Where: LIL D's Dugout American Grill, 3051 South Irby St., Florence
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2PjbmOP
Saturday May 11
Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. May 11 and 25
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL
Veterans Victory House Benefit
What: Proceeds from this Walterboro Cruisers car show will benefit Veterans Victory House.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11
Where: Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidney Road, Walterboro
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-909-4370, 843-844-8507
BSA Troop 776 Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show
What: The seventh annual car show will include awards, a barbecue lunch, and the entry fee will help the troop's summer camp fund.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11
Where: Ridge Baptist Church, 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-819-1702, bit.ly/2DxwBId
VFW Post 9059 Car Show
What: The second annual VFW car show will include food and drinks for sale, and first, second, and third place winners will be determined by public vote.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 (rain date May 25)
Where: VFW Post 9509, 1141 S Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $20 donation to show a car
More Info: 843-761-8713, bit.ly/2Dx0B78
Saturday May 18
Sea Island Cars & Coffee
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. May 18
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee
Heritage Festival Car Show
What: This show from the Palmetto Cruisers is part of the Johnsonville Heritage Festival and will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques.
When: 10 a.m.-noon May 18
Where: Venters’ Landing, 714 SC-41, Johnsonville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2vFJziR
Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show
What: The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club's seventh annual Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show will benefit MUSC's Children's Hospital. Register before May 8.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 (rain date June 8)
Where: Sam's Club, 4900 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/mci2019
Sunday May 19
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. May 19
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
