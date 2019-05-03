Auto third 3 (copy)

A row of classic 1960s era domestic cars formed along woods at the Sam's Club-based show. Lowcountry Muscle Car club was the sponsor. Here are the car shows through May 18.

 Jim Parker/File

Saturday May 4

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. May 4

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Blue Crab Festival Open Car Show

What: This event will include a 50/50 raffle, food vendors and is open to all cars and trucks.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4

Where: Willard's Fireworks Parking Lot, 607 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Little River

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2UpuETw

Rivertown Antique & Classic Car/Truck Show

What: This show is part of the Rivertown Music & Arts Festival, and all makes and models are welcome.

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Palmetto Chevrolet, 4th Ave., Conway

Price: $20

More Info: chicoracarclub.com/rivertown.html 

Cars on Kiawah

What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4

Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free admission; $20 parking

More Info: carsonkiawah.com

Lil D's Car, Truck & Bike Show

What: This show will include door prizes, dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and awards.

When: 1-7 p.m. May 4

Where: LIL D's Dugout American Grill, 3051 South Irby St., Florence

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2PjbmOP 

Saturday May 11

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. May 11 and 25

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL

Veterans Victory House Benefit

What: Proceeds from this Walterboro Cruisers car show will benefit Veterans Victory House.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11

Where: Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidney Road, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-909-4370, 843-844-8507

BSA Troop 776 Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

What: The seventh annual car show will include awards, a barbecue lunch, and the entry fee will help the troop's summer camp fund.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11

Where: Ridge Baptist Church, 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-819-1702, bit.ly/2DxwBId

VFW Post 9059 Car Show

What: The second annual VFW car show will include food and drinks for sale, and first, second, and third place winners will be determined by public vote.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 (rain date May 25)

Where: VFW Post 9509, 1141 S Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: $20 donation to show a car

More Info: 843-761-8713, bit.ly/2Dx0B78

Saturday May 18

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. May 18

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee

Heritage Festival Car Show

What: This show from the Palmetto Cruisers is part of the Johnsonville Heritage Festival and will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques.

When: 10 a.m.-noon May 18

Where: Venters’ Landing, 714 SC-41, Johnsonville

Price: $20

More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2vFJziR

Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show

What: The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club's seventh annual Miracle Cruise-In Open Car Show will benefit MUSC's Children's Hospital. Register before May 8. 

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 (rain date June 8)

Where: Sam's Club, 4900 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/mci2019

Sunday May 19

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. May 19

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

