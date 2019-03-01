Saturday March 2

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Rust & Dust Car Show

What: This show is open to any cars made before 1989. 

When: 3-7 p.m. March 2

Where: 32 S. Main St., Sumter

More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2EjFlCD

Street Rods Unlimited

What: Anyone with a pre-1975 street rod, muscle car, or special interest vehicle is invited to the National Street Rods Association Appreciation and Inspection Day. Street Rods Unlimited will provide a main dish, water and tea; bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2

Where: CMX Customs, 104 Beaty Lane, Sumerville

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2Vn3VrL

Wednesday, March 6

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Low Country Miata Club Quarterly Club Dinner

What: This meeting is open to all Miata owners and will be held in the Wave Room at the Wiki Wiki Sandbar Restaruant. Registration is required.

When: 7 p.m. March 7

Where: WIki Wiki Sandbar Restaurant, 106 E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: 843-822-1738, cedwardlucas@msn.com

Saturday, March 9

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Central Carolina Corvair Club Open Car Show

What: All cars are welcome to the Central Carolina Corvair Club's open car show. This event incudes door prizes and a swap meet. Register by March 1.

When: 9 a.m. March 9

Where: O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 436 W. Boyce St., Manning,

Price: $20

More Info: 803-410-0011

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. March 16

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.

When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month

Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Sunday March 17

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. March 17

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO

Thursday March 21

Run to the Sun

What: This event hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders includes door prizes, cash prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the show go to the Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.

When: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 21-23

Where: Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Price: $40-$45

More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com/run-to-the-sun-car-show

Saturday March 23

'Cruising for Carl'

What: This car show is in honor of Carl Wiggins, and all proceeds go to CarolinaCOPS.org to help families of fallen South Carolina police officers.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23

Where: Walmart Supercenter, Bells Highway, Walterboro 

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2NwWMlP

Saturday March 30

Seventh Annual Car & Bike Show

What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30

Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter

Price: $15

More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2SoXByd

PeeDee Roundup Mustang & All Ford Show

What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang. 

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30

Where: Freedom Square Shopping Center, 1609 Irby St., Florence

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html