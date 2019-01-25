Today
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: 843-729-4546
Tuesday
Low Country Mustang Club Monthly Meeting
What: Lowcountry Mustang enthusiasts meet the last Thursday of each month.
When: 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month
Where: C & W Super Buffet, 6195 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
More Info: lowcountrymustangclub.com/events.html
Saturday
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Got a car show to add to our list? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com.