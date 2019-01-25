Today

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: 843-729-4546

Tuesday

Low Country Mustang Club Monthly Meeting

What: Lowcountry Mustang enthusiasts meet the last Thursday of each month.

When: 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month

Where: C & W Super Buffet, 6195 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

More Info: lowcountrymustangclub.com/events.html

Saturday

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.

When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month

Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Got a car show to add to our list? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com