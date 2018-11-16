Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Nov. 23 and 30.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meet and greets this month will be Nov. 23 and 30.
Saturday
• Street Rods Unlimited will host Doin' the Charleston 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St. in Charleston. The open car show's roots date to 1974, although there were some years it wasn't held. Registration is 9-11:30 a.m. Spectator admission/donation is $2. There are top 25 awards, food and a Lowcountry Model A exhibit. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit MUSC Children's Hospital.
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 for students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in "Ride-of-the-Month" sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A "Ride-of-the-Month" plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Another cruise-in this month will be Nov. 24.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Another breakfast this month will be Nov. 24.
• The fourth annual ERA/MDA Send a Kid to Summer Camp Car Show will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at ERA Wilder Realty, 691 Bultman Drive in Sumter. Registration, 9 a.m.-noon, is $20. There are homemade trophies, silent auction, food trucks, band and disc jockey. ERA Wilder is the sponsor. Call Charlie Fossett, 803-968-3446.
• The third yearly Lincoln Park End of Summer Car Show will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 8739 U.S. Highway 17 S. Business (opposite Queens Harbor) in Myrtle Beach. Registration is $20. There are more than 50 awards plus Best of Show car and truck. Contact Roger at 843-503-8245. Hot Rod Promotions is sponsor.
• Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will hold the third annual "Honoring our Veterans Past & Present" Open Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road in Florence. The event will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration is $20. There will be 28 classes with two trophies per class, food and music. All the proceeds benefit Veterans Resource Center of Florence. A Veterans Administration rep will be on site to answer questions. Contact Joe at 843-206-9712.
• J.R. Dixon "WildCard" All Truck show will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 32 S. Main St. in Sumter.
Nov. 23
• A cruise-in will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Pawleys Island celebrating Litchfield Restaurant's 50th anniversary. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, a DJ and commemorative dash plaques for the participants. Bring your old and/or collectible vehicle out and have a ton of fun with us.
Nov. 24
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Nov. 25
• Rhinos United Car Club will host a Thanksgiving dinner Eat & Feed 4:30-6 p.m. at 529 Meeting St. The menu includes turkey, ham, corn, white rice, collard greens, sweet potato pie, stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet tea. The club is looking for volunteers or groups that want to help with clothes, toiletries, etc.
Dec. 2
• Hot Rod Promotions will sponsor a car show 9-11 a.m. benefiting Toys For Tots at North Gate Shopping Plaza, 3544 North Gate Road in Myrtle Beach. There will be a Custom Pinstripe Package by "Old Soul Paint Works." Make a child smile on Christmas morning. Call 843-503-8245.
Dec. 8
• Christmas On Main will be 2-5 p.m. at 102 N. Main St. in Bishopville.
Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.