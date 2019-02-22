Saturday Feb. 23

Mid Winter Shindig & Cruise-in

What: Litchfield Restaurant invites car collectors to a midwinter get-together.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Litchfield Restaurant, Ocean Hwy., Litchfield, SC

Lowcountry Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: bit.ly/2BKNq1b

March 2

Rust & Dust Car Show

What: This show is open to any cars made before 1989. 

When: 3-7 p.m. March 2

Where: 32 S. Main St., Sumter

More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2EjFlCD

Wednesday, March 6

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday, March 9

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Central Carolina Corvair Club Open Car Show

What: All cars are welcome to the Central Carolina Corvair Club's open car show. This event incudes door prizes and a swap meet. Register by March first.

When: 9 a.m. March 9

Where: O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 436 W. Boyce St., Manning,

Price: $20

More Info: 803-410-0011