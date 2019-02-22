Saturday Feb. 23
Mid Winter Shindig & Cruise-in
What: Litchfield Restaurant invites car collectors to a midwinter get-together.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Litchfield Restaurant, Ocean Hwy., Litchfield, SC
Lowcountry Shine & Swap
What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson
More Info: bit.ly/2BKNq1b
March 2
Rust & Dust Car Show
What: This show is open to any cars made before 1989.
When: 3-7 p.m. March 2
Where: 32 S. Main St., Sumter
More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2EjFlCD
Wednesday, March 6
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday, March 9
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Central Carolina Corvair Club Open Car Show
What: All cars are welcome to the Central Carolina Corvair Club's open car show. This event incudes door prizes and a swap meet. Register by March first.
When: 9 a.m. March 9
Where: O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 436 W. Boyce St., Manning,
Price: $20
More Info: 803-410-0011