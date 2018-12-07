Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Dec. 14, 21 and 28.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meet and greets this month will be Dec. 14, 21 and 28.
Saturday
• Cane Bay High School Robotics Team will hold a Holiday Car Show, 4-7 p.m. next to Carolina Ale House at 191 Sigma Drive near the corner of U.S. Highway 17A and Interstate 26 in Summerville. Registration is $20. Show proceeds will benefit robotics Team 3490 Viper Drive at Cane Bay. Money raised will help them travel to competitions and register for events. Robots that the group has built will be on display. Contact 3490viperdrive@gmail.com.
• The Raleigh Classic Auction will be 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at North Carolina State Fairgrounds Jim Graham and Exposition buildings, 1025 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, North Carolina. About 75 cars and trucks from four private collections will be on display. Models include a 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible, 1938 Buick Series 80C Roadmaster Sport Phaeton, 1947 Nash Ambassador Suburban, 1958 Edsel Citation, 1932 Ford 5 Window Coupe, 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph, 1935 DeSoto Airflow, 1947 Mercury Convertible, 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air and 1979 Lincoln Mark V Cartier. Spectators pay $10; children are $5. Bidders' fee is $100. Go to www.raleighclassic.com.
• Open Cruise-In at House of Pizza will be 6-9 p.m. at Charleston House of Pizza, 5031 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Low Country Mustang Club is the sponsor. The event is open to all makes and models.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month will be Dec. 15, 22 and 29.
• Christmas On Main car show will take place 2-5 p.m. at 102 N. Main St. in Bishopville.
Dec. 15
• A Car Show to Benefit Courageouskidz will take place 1-4 p.m. at HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road in Ladson. The event was postponed from Saturday. Show entry is $20 per vehicle. All proceeds support Courageouskidz (www.courageouskidz.org). Awards include top 30. For more, contact P.C. at 843-906-9870 or Shonda at 843-718-7078 or visit layinthedirt@yahoo.com.
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in "Ride-of-the-Month" sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A "Ride-of-the-Month" plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
Dec. 19
• Dukes Car Show will be 5:30-8 p.m. at Dukes Barbecue, 49 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro. The auto show benefits FOCCAS (Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter).
Dec. 20
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. Guerin's reserves 10-plus spaces for auto clubs, first come first served. During the cruise-in, Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Dec. 22
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host its monthly Cruise-In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Misc.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
