Saturday June 1

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. June 1 and 15

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Wednesday June 5

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. June 5

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday June 8

Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee 

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome. 

When: 8-10 a.m. June 8 and 22

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet 

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday June 15

Sea Island Cars & Coffee

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. June 15

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Cruisin' Calabash Car Show

What: The TriBeach Cruisers will host a cars and craft show.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15

Where: 940 Carter Drive SW, Calabash, N.C.

More Info: 910-575-0024, bit.ly/2VB61nz.

Cruisin' Downtown Florence 

What: The Eastern SC Mustang Club will host a car, truck and swap meet including dash plaques and goodies to the first 150 entries, as well as food and live music. Awards at 8 p.m.

When: 3-8 p.m. June 15

Where: Cheves & Dargan Streets, Florence

Price: $20

More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/2EzCbKL.

Sunday June 16

Motors at the Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. June 16

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Tuesday June 18

Mopars at the Beach

What: This six-day Mopar retreat will include cruise-ins, laps at Myrtle Beach Speedway, a charity ride and a car show.

When: 10 a.m. June 18 through 1 p.m. June 23

Where: Various Grand Strand locations

Price: Event prices range between $10 and $45

More Info: bit.ly/2LXo33Q.

Friday June 21

Raleigh Classic Car Auction

What: This two-day auction event will feature rare and classic cars.

When: 8 a.m. June 21 through 1 p.m. June 22

Where: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, N.C.

Price: $100

More Info: 919-269-5271, raleighclassic.com.

Saturday June 22

Wheels of Summer Car Show

What: Hot Rod Promotions will host a show open to all cars and trucks featuring door prizes, window stickers for the first 100 registered vehicles, and over 60 awards. 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22

Where: Dale Jr.'s Whisky River, 1409 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

Price: $20

More Info: 843-503-8245, bit.ly/2HMHHu0.

Saturday June 29

Charity Cruise-In

What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host a cruise-in benefiting Veterans Victory House.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 29

Where: McAlisters Deli, 4950 Centre Point Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-860-4731, bit.ly/30LJGHI.

