Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Automotive Encore Logged in Ladson (copy)

This 1966 Plymouth Barracuda was one of two models at the Lowcountry Shine & Swapp car show in 2014 in Ladson. file/staff

Saturday, March 14

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. March 14

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Thursday, March 19

Run to the Sun

What: The 32nd Run to the Sun Car Show, hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders, includes thousands of pre-1989 cars and trucks and raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19-21

Where: Former Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Price: $40-$45

More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com

Saturday, March 28

Car & Bike Show

What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motorcycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter County Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28

Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter

Price: $15

More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2uJ3nF6

PeeDee Mustang & Ford

What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28

Where: Cheves and Dargan streets, Florence

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html

Shag Festival Show

What: Hemingway BBQ Shag Festival Car Show will be sponsored by Palmetto Cruisers. Highlights include dash plaques, and top three awards in 26 classes.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28

Where: Hemingway Ball Fields & Recreation Park, 2811 S. Highway 41-51, Hemingway

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/3cglJ14, bit.ly/2I66VEs

