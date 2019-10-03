Steel Pony Charity Ride and Car Show (copy)

This 1966 Ford Fairlane two-door belongs to Jerry Callahan.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA

Cypress Festival 

What: This show, part of the Pamplico Cypress Festival and hosted by Palmetto Cruisers, will include dash plaques, prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Main Street, Pamplico

Price: $20

More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2ki45Uw

364 Show

What: The second annual car truck and bike show from hosted by the Sumter Masonic Lodge will feature trophies, door prizes, a raffle and food and drink.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Masonic Temple, 215 Alice Drive, Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: 803-869-4109, bit.ly/2lLmYzE

Mustang & Ford

What: The ninth annual show for Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles hosted by the Coastal Carolina Mustang Club will feature dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and prizes.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2lRwZLq

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cruisin’ the Beach

What: This three-day open car show will include awards, music, judges and a swap meet with new and used vendors.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10-12

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Price: $30-$40

More Info: 423-608-4519, bit.ly/2lZTT3q

Motors at Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Saturday, Oct. 12

 Dream Machines

What: The seventh annual Dream Machines auto show will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, and all profits will benefit the Summerville Miracle League.

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $20-$30

More Info: bit.ly/2miLc4E

Pig Pickin’ Festival

What: The fifth annual Kingstree Pig Pickin' Festival weekend will include a variety of vendors, a golf tournament, a classic car show and carnival rides.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree

Price: $20

More Info: 843-372-1115, bit.ly/2nRf6gZ

Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA

2nd Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

