Saturday, Oct. 5
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Shine & Swap
What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA
Cypress Festival
What: This show, part of the Pamplico Cypress Festival and hosted by Palmetto Cruisers, will include dash plaques, prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Main Street, Pamplico
Price: $20
More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2ki45Uw
364 Show
What: The second annual car truck and bike show from hosted by the Sumter Masonic Lodge will feature trophies, door prizes, a raffle and food and drink.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Masonic Temple, 215 Alice Drive, Sumter
Price: $20
More Info: 803-869-4109, bit.ly/2lLmYzE
Mustang & Ford
What: The ninth annual show for Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles hosted by the Coastal Carolina Mustang Club will feature dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and prizes.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2lRwZLq
Thursday, Oct. 10
Cruisin’ the Beach
What: This three-day open car show will include awards, music, judges and a swap meet with new and used vendors.
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10-12
Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 423-608-4519, bit.ly/2lZTT3q
Motors at Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Dream Machines
What: The seventh annual Dream Machines auto show will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, and all profits will benefit the Summerville Miracle League.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2miLc4E
Pig Pickin’ Festival
What: The fifth annual Kingstree Pig Pickin' Festival weekend will include a variety of vendors, a golf tournament, a classic car show and carnival rides.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
Price: $20
More Info: 843-372-1115, bit.ly/2nRf6gZ
Shine & Swap
What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA
2nd Saturday
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.