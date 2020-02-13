Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Ashley River Baptist Church car show (copy)

This 1964 Chevy race car was shown by Bobby Anderson of Charleston. It was at the May 23 car show at Ashley River Baptist west of the Ashley. Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday, Feb. 15

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday, except April, and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee

Saturday, Feb. 22

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Shine & Swap

What: Lowcountry Mopars will host an “anything on wheels” show with two categories, and the donations will benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Road, Ladson

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2RIPSOk

Sunday, Feb. 23

West Ashley Cars 

What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News