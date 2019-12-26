Saturday, Dec. 28
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Sunday, Dec. 29
West Ashley Cars
What: This event will take place on the last Saturday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.
When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 29
Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2qObNZH
Saturday, Jan. 4
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 4
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.