Muscle cars, ’50s collector vehicles, Model A’s — and a host of cycles — highlight mid-week Bessinger’s car show in West Ashley (copy)

Henry Coleman arrived at the Bessinger’s car show in his 1931 Ford Model A fronting a row of similarly vintage cars (Jim Parker/Staff 4-1-2015).

Saturday, Dec. 28

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sunday, Dec. 29

West Ashley Cars 

What: This event will take place on the last Saturday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 29

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2qObNZH

Saturday, Jan. 4

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 4

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.