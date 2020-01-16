Low Country Hog Fest (copy)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 25

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Sunday, Jan. 26

West Ashley Cars & Coffee

What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 26

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO

