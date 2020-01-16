Low Country Hog Fest was held at Low Country Harley-Davidson September 2-3, 2016. This two-day festival was to benefit MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and featured a BBQ competition, a hot-wing eating contest, live music from Jump Castle Riot and Lauren Hall, a custom car and bike show, kids’ zone, beard and moustache contest, tattoo contest, vendor village and more. Sally Bonazzi/Special to The Post and Courier.