British Motoring Morning (copy)

Gordon Hill shows off his 1984 Lotus Esprit, which he bought just before Christmas of last year. He took part in the British Car Club motoring event May 9 east of the Cooper.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 25

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sunday, Jan. 26

West Ashley Cars & Coffee

What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 26

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.