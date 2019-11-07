Sea Islands Cars and Coffee (copy)

Mike Sanzari’s 1963 Austin Healey 3000 MKII shows off its Concours Registry marking for winning the prestigious class of car show. Sanzari lives on Seabrook Island. 

Saturday, Nov. 9

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Naz Car Show

What: The Wallace Church of the Nazarene will hold its 12th annual car show, including dash plaques, top 3 awards for each class and other awards. Rain date Nov. 17.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 Highway 177, Wallace

Price: $20

More Info: 843-479-6671

2nd Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wesley Church Car Show

What: This show, hosted by the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, will feature awards, a crafts show and food and drink.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Wesley Church, 5412 Highway 165, Hollywood

Price: $10

More Info: 843-889-2200

Saturday, Nov. 16

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI

Street Thunder

What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host an open car, truck and bike show to benefit veterans’ services.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2qfJ3bu

‘Honoring Veterans’

What: The Eastern SC Mustang Club’s fourth annual open car, truck and bike show will feature food, prizes and over 30 classes.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence

Price: $20

More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/32fmx03

End of Summer Show

What: Hot Rod Promotions will host an open car and truck show with door prizes and over 60 awards.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Old Chicago Pizza, 2859 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/338sYDb

Saturday, Nov. 23 

Travelers Car Club

What: The Low Country Travelers Car Club will present an old-school cars and trucks show including music, food and awards. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Ladson Fair Ground, 9850 US-78, Ladson

Price: $20

More Info: 843-532-5616

Doin’ the Charleston

What: Street Rods Unlimited will host an open car show including awards, NSRA inspections and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-327-2170, bit.ly/2r63Ted

