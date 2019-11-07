Saturday, Nov. 9
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Naz Car Show
What: The Wallace Church of the Nazarene will hold its 12th annual car show, including dash plaques, top 3 awards for each class and other awards. Rain date Nov. 17.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 Highway 177, Wallace
Price: $20
More Info: 843-479-6671
2nd Saturday
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wesley Church Car Show
What: This show, hosted by the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, will feature awards, a crafts show and food and drink.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Wesley Church, 5412 Highway 165, Hollywood
Price: $10
More Info: 843-889-2200
Saturday, Nov. 16
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Sea Island Cars
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI
Street Thunder
What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host an open car, truck and bike show to benefit veterans’ services.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2qfJ3bu
‘Honoring Veterans’
What: The Eastern SC Mustang Club’s fourth annual open car, truck and bike show will feature food, prizes and over 30 classes.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence
Price: $20
More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/32fmx03
End of Summer Show
What: Hot Rod Promotions will host an open car and truck show with door prizes and over 60 awards.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Old Chicago Pizza, 2859 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/338sYDb
Saturday, Nov. 23
Travelers Car Club
What: The Low Country Travelers Car Club will present an old-school cars and trucks show including music, food and awards. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Ladson Fair Ground, 9850 US-78, Ladson
Price: $20
More Info: 843-532-5616
Doin’ the Charleston
What: Street Rods Unlimited will host an open car show including awards, NSRA inspections and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-327-2170, bit.ly/2r63Ted
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.