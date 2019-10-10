Steel Pony Charity Ride and Car Show (copy)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cruisin’ the Beach

What: This three-day open car show will include awards, music, judges and a swap meet with new and used vendors.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10-12

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Price: $30-$40

More Info: 423-608-4519, bit.ly/2lZTT3q

Motors at Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Dream Machines

What: The seventh annual Dream Machines auto show will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, and all profits will benefit the Summerville Miracle League.

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $20-$30

More Info: bit.ly/2miLc4E

Pig Pickin’ Festival

What: The fifth annual Kingstree Pig Pickin' Festival weekend will include a variety of vendors, a golf tournament, a classic car show and carnival rides.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree

Price: $20

More Info: 843-372-1115, bit.ly/2nRf6gZ

Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA

2nd Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Thursday, Oct. 17

Charlotte Auto Fair

What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 17-19

Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte

Price: $13

More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com

Satuday, Oct. 19

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 19

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 19

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Street Thunder Show

What: Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host this open car, truck and bike show to support veterans of the Lowcountry.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Cathedral of Praise Church, 3700 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/330318v

VFW Benefit Show

What: The Head Turnerz Car Club will host a show for all years, makes and models to benefit VFW Post 3034.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: VFW Post 3034, 1925 Gion St., Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: 843-316-1052, bit.ly/2McOK1x

New Prospect Show

What: The inaugural car and truck show hosted by New Prospect Christian School will feature, along with trophies and a 50/50 raffle, a country store, bouncy house, food and games.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: New Prospect Christian School, 4221 Sheminally Road, Pamplico

Price: $20

More Info: 843-687-8995

Drug Awareness

What: This second annual motorcycle and car show, hosted by the town of Moncks Corner, will benefit the Ernest F. Kennedy Center substance abuse clinic.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Monks Corner Recreational Complex, 418 E. Main St.

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2nmBn6w

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.