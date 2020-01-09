Bessinger's Bar-B-Q Car Show (copy)

Friday, Jan. 10

Carolina in January

What: Tom Mack Auctions will host this swap meet and auction featuring antique, classic and collector cars.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 10-11

Where: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 Old Airport Road, Concord, N.C.

Price: $10

More Info: 803-364-3322, bit.ly/2Q17iox

Saturday, Jan. 11

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Saturday, Jan. 18

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI

