This 1955 Plymouth pickup, shown at the Ashley River Baptist Church car show May 23, is owned by Robert New of Folly Beach. Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday, Dec. 14

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

2nd Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday, Dec. 21

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 21

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, http://bit.ly/2kCBklI

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 21

Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

