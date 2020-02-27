Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Thursday, Feb. 27

Car Wash Opening

What: Fins Car Wash will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting at the new Charleston Fins location. The event will include a photo op, a tour of the facility and free car washes and coffee for all attendees

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 27

Where: Fins Car Wash, 7480 Rivers Ave. North Charleston

More Info: finswash.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Saturday, March 14

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. March 14

Where: Bojangles, 444 Highway 52 N., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Thursday, March 19

Run to the Sun

What: The 32nd Run to the Sun Car Show, hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders, includes thousands of pre-1989 cars and trucks and raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19-21

Where: Former Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Price: $40-$45

More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com

