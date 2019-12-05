Saturday, Dec. 7
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Customer Appreciation
What: The third annual Patriot Auto Parts Customer Appreciation Car Show will include eight awards and food and drinks.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: CarQuest, 4494 Broad St., Sumter
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2XjjK4M
Antique & Classic Show
What: This show, hosted by Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort, will feature door prizes, trophies and a 50/50 raffle, and will benefit children’s educational center Thumbs Up.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Habersham Marketplace, Market St., Beaufort
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/377M1Qv
Hanahan Parade
What: The annual Christmas Parade is hosted by the Hanahan Exchange Club will feature participants from the Lowcountry Mopars.
When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Hanahan High School, 6015 Murray Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2R3qUZS
Georgetown Parade
What: The Georgetown Christmas Parade will feature floats and entries from local non-profit groups, school bands, sports teams and community businesses. Participants must be in position by 10:30 a.m.
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: Front Street, Georgetown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-527-8413, bit.ly/2CIS3Js
Sunday, Dec. 8
Cruise-In & Open House
What: Nostalgia Garage will host a cruise-in and open house, which will also include a food truck and music.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Nostalgia Garage, 4281 Piggly Wiggly Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-278-2698, bit.ly/356oOMC
Saturday, Dec. 14
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
2nd Saturday
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
