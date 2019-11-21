pc-090917-au-secondary (copy)

Saturday, Nov. 23

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 23

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Travelers Car Club

What: The Low Country Travelers Car Club will present an old-school cars and trucks show including music, food and awards. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Ladson Fair Ground, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson

Price: $20

More Info: 843-532-5616

Doin’ the Charleston

What: Street Rods Unlimited will host an open car show including awards, NSRA inspections and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-327-2170, bit.ly/2r63Ted

Saturday, Dec. 7

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Appreciation Show

What: The third annual Patriot Auto Parts Customer Appreciation Car Show will include eight awards and food and drinks.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: CarQuest, 4494 Broad St., Sumter

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2XjjK4M

Antique & Classic Show

What: This show, hosted by Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort, will feature door prizes, trophies and a 50/50 raffle, and will benefit children’s educational center Thumbs Up.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Habersham Marketplace, Market St., Beaufort

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/377M1Qv

Georgetown Parade

What: The Georgetown Christmas Parade will feature floats and entries from local nonprofit groups, school bands, sports teams and community businesses. Participants must be in position by 10:30 a.m.

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 7

Where: Front Street, Georgetown

Price: Free

More Info: 843-527-8413, bit.ly/2CIS3Js

Sunday, Dec. 8

Cruise-In 

What: Nostalgia Garage will host a cruise-in and open house, which will also include a food truck and music.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Nostalgia Garage, 4281 Piggly Wiggly Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-278-2698, bit.ly/356oOMC

