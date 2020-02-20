Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Third Thursday
What: Third Thursday Touch-a-Truck will feature “big rigs” and “big toys” for the kids to climb in, performances from area theater groups, vendor booths and more, presented by Summerville DREAM.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Guerin’s Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2Sm7tf8
Saturday, Feb. 22
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Shine & Swapp
What: The Lowcountry Shine & Swapp “Anything on Wheels” Car Show is a fundraiser for Camp Happy Days and will feature categories for classics (pre-2000) and moderns (2000-present), presented by the Lowcountry Mopars.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Ladson Flea Market, 165 Market Road
Price: Free admission for spectators
More Info: bit.ly/2HldQcr
Sunday, Feb. 23
West Ashley Cars
What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family-friendly car show.
When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23
Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.