Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

A 1950s-era Ford Fairlane with a salmon-colored roof was among the vintage cars at the first H.L. Hunley car show Nov. 1 off Beech Hill Road (Provided).

Today

Third Thursday

What: Third Thursday Touch-a-Truck will feature “big rigs” and “big toys” for the kids to climb in, performances from area theater groups, vendor booths and more, presented by Summerville DREAM.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Guerin’s Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2Sm7tf8

Saturday, Feb. 22

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 22

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Shine & Swapp

What: The Lowcountry Shine & Swapp “Anything on Wheels” Car Show is a fundraiser for Camp Happy Days and will feature categories for classics (pre-2000) and moderns (2000-present), presented by the Lowcountry Mopars.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Ladson Flea Market, 165 Market Road

Price: Free admission for spectators

More Info: bit.ly/2HldQcr

Sunday, Feb. 23

West Ashley Cars

What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family-friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

