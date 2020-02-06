Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Saturday, Feb. 8

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday, except April, and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Shine & Swap

What: Lowcountry Mopars will host an “anything on wheels” show with two categories. Donations will benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Road, Ladson

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2RIPSOk

Sunday, Feb. 23

West Ashley Cars 

What: This family friendly car show will take place on the last Sunday of the month.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

