Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Saturday, Feb. 8
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sea Island Cars
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday, except April, and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Shine & Swap
What: Lowcountry Mopars will host an “anything on wheels” show with two categories. Donations will benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Road, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2RIPSOk
Sunday, Feb. 23
West Ashley Cars
What: This family friendly car show will take place on the last Sunday of the month.
When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23
Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.