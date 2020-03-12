Car Show calendar - Charleston Scene

Saturday, March 14
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. March 14
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Tractor Pull
What: Antique tractor pull, pedal pull, antique car, airplane, truck and tractor show, with craft and food vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Bair-ly Pulling, 762 Mount Zion Road, St. George
Price: $10 general; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: 843-563-4114, bairlypulling.com
Thursday, March 19
Run to the Sun
What: The 32nd Run to the Sun Car Show, hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders, includes thousands of pre-1989 cars and trucks and raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19-21
Where: Former Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
Price: $40-$45
More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com
Saturday, March 28
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. March 28
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Car & Bike Show
What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28
Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter
Price: $15
More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2uJ3nF6
PeeDee Roundup
What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28
Where: Cheves and Dargan streets, Florence
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html
Shag Festival Show
What: Hemingway BBQ Shag Festival Car Show will be sponsored by Palmetto Cruisers. Highlights include dash plaques, and top three awards in 26 classes.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28
Where: Hemingway Ball Fields & Recreation Park, 2811 S. Highway 41-51, Hemingway
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/3cglJ14, bit.ly/2I66VEs
Sunday, March 29
West Ashley Cars & Coffee
What: This event will take place on the last Sunday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.
When: 8-10 a.m. March 29
Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/35jA3kO
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.