A red Ford pickup with Chevy engine was parked on East Montague Avenue at the Rockabillique show Nov. 12. Jim Parker/Staff

 JParker@postandcourier.com

Saturday Nov. 2

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 2

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Hunley Memorial

What: The H.L. Hunley Camp will hold its sixth annual memorial car show.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Honky Tonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $20-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2J2QNEo

ShowOffz Show

What: The Berkeley County ShowOffz Car Club second annual car, truck and motorcycle show will help cover costs of a children’s playground.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: 113 Ravenel Drive, St. Stephen

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/35NVBXV

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Open Car Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday, Nov. 9

Naz Car Show

What: The Wallace Church of the Nazarene will hold its 12th annual car show, including dash plaques, top 3 awards for each class and other awards. Rain date Nov. 17.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 Highway 177, Wallace

Price: $20

More Info: 843-479-6671

2nd Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Rockabillaque

What: The seventh annual Rockabillaque features a classic car and vintage bike show, live music with more than 35 national, regional and international bands multiple outdoor music stages, pin-up, beard, moustache and tattoo contests and more, presented by Southern Roots.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Park Circle area around E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15-$20 registration

More Info: rockabillaque.com, bit.ly/2ZxBk4F

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wesley Church Show

What: This show, hosted by the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, will feature awards, a crafts show and food and drink.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Wesley Church, 5412 Highway 165, Hollywood

Price: $10

More Info: 843-889-2200

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.