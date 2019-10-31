Saturday Nov. 2
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Hunley Memorial
What: The H.L. Hunley Camp will hold its sixth annual memorial car show.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Honky Tonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $20-$20
More Info: bit.ly/2J2QNEo
ShowOffz Show
What: The Berkeley County ShowOffz Car Club second annual car, truck and motorcycle show will help cover costs of a children’s playground.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: 113 Ravenel Drive, St. Stephen
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/35NVBXV
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Open Car Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday, Nov. 9
Naz Car Show
What: The Wallace Church of the Nazarene will hold its 12th annual car show, including dash plaques, top 3 awards for each class and other awards. Rain date Nov. 17.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Wallace Church of the Nazarene, 3610 Highway 177, Wallace
Price: $20
More Info: 843-479-6671
2nd Saturday
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Rockabillaque
What: The seventh annual Rockabillaque features a classic car and vintage bike show, live music with more than 35 national, regional and international bands multiple outdoor music stages, pin-up, beard, moustache and tattoo contests and more, presented by Southern Roots.
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Park Circle area around E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15-$20 registration
More Info: rockabillaque.com, bit.ly/2ZxBk4F
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wesley Church Show
What: This show, hosted by the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, will feature awards, a crafts show and food and drink.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Wesley Church, 5412 Highway 165, Hollywood
Price: $10
More Info: 843-889-2200
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.