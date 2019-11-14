vintage blue truck Rockabillaque (copy)

This weekend's Rockabillaque includes a classic car and vintage bike show.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI

Street Thunder

What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host an open car, truck and bike show to benefit veterans’ services.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2qfJ3bu

‘Honoring Veterans’

What: The Eastern SC Mustang Club’s fourth annual open car, truck and bike show will feature food, prizes and over 30 classes.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence

Price: $20

More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/32fmx03

End of Summer Show

What: Hot Rod Promotions will host an open car and truck show with door prizes and over 60 awards.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Old Chicago Pizza, 2859 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/338sYDb

Saturday, Nov. 23

Travelers Car Club

What: The Low Country Travelers Car Club will present an old-school cars and trucks show including music, food and awards. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Ladson Fair Ground, 9850 US-78, Ladson

Price: $20

More Info: 843-532-5616

Doin’ the Charleston

What: Street Rods Unlimited will host an open car show including awards, NSRA inspections and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-327-2170, bit.ly/2r63Ted

