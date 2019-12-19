Veterans' Victory House Car SHow (copy)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 21

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 21

Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Saturday, Dec. 28

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

West Ashley Cars 

What: This event will take place on the last Saturday of the month and will be a family friendly car show.

When: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Brukes Coffee and Music, 1664 Old Town Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2qObNZH

