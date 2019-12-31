Your phone can tell insurance companies if you're a good driver or not, and that could win you lower premiums — but the data that companies are collecting shows a lot more than speeding or accidents.

Traditional auto insurance policies base premiums on driving record, age, location and marital status. With smartphones becoming ubiquitous, insurance companies have rolled out programs that reward safe driving recorded constantly via an app.

They call it "usage-based insurance," and the discounts have attracted millions of drivers.

Some drivers have avoided the programs over concerns on how private that data will be kept. The records show not only how a person drives, but where and when they're traveling or even how they're using their phone in other ways.

"It's always bad to give a third party information about you that you have no control over once it's out there," said Susan Dunn, legal director and interim executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.

Although companies probably don't have bad intentions, it's impossible to know who could take advantage of the data later on, she said.

Dunn recommends drivers considering the discount programs find out what information the company collects, how long the company keeps the data and if the driver would be identified by name in the system.

Most programs provide two ways of tracking driving behavior: attach a small device to the car, which can be checked online, or use a smartphone app. Companies typically look at the same metrics of driving behavior, such as what times a person drives, how much they drive and how hard they're braking or accelerating.

Progressive's "Snapshot" program, a mobile app that will track the user's driving and report back, gives several tips on how to maximize discounts. Don't drive late at night on the weekends, they advise, especially between midnight to 4 a.m. Don't slam your brakes or accelerate too quickly. Keep your mileage low, and stay off your phone; texting, calling or other handheld activity could increase your cost.

Unlike some of the other discount programs, Progressive may up a driver's rates if the app records what they consider high-risk driving.

Not all companies have usage-based insurance for every customer. Geico only extends a program for two states, according to their website.

Nationwide's "SmartRide" program also measures time spent in traffic that's stop-and-go, which they say is riskier than steady traffic.

Some of the apps function almost like a game, such as Allstate's "Drivewise" program, which asks users to complete safe driving challenges to earn points.

While these programs promise to keep drivers' data secure, many are still wary of just how much the apps or plug-ins could be tracking and how that data could be used in event of a breach.

A 2016 study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 45 percent of people asked would find it unacceptable to have their driving and location monitored in exchange for potential discounts. About 37 percent of people surveyed said they'd accept the possible trade-off in privacy if they could benefit financially, and 16 percent said it would depend on the circumstances.

Many of the respondents were most concerned about their location being tracked in addition to driving behavior.

“I don’t like the idea of someone tracking my driving destinations and knowing my whereabouts all the time," one respondent answered.

Others were worried that it was a trap to actually increase rates, or that their driving behavior would qualify them as risky instead of safe.

When the Pew Research Center held focus groups to discuss privacy and information sharing, including in the context of car monitoring, participants questioned if privacy was becoming impossible in the digital age.

"The next generation will say 'privacy? What is that?'" one person said.

For one respondent, loss of privacy was the cost for new and more convenient technologies.

"The data is there and it's being used," one wrote. "It's too late to put that genie back in the bottle."