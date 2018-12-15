The holiday season just happens to fall around National Car Donation Month, but that doesn't mean December is the only time to hand over an older car one of the charitable groups that accept automobiles as gifts.
According to CauseNetwork nonprofit, which is launching a new philanthropic program focused on the auto industry, more than 700,000 vehicles are donated each year in the U.S. The broadest giving time in in December around the holidays.
Still, the U.S. General Accounting Office found that only about 2.7 percent of charities including large ones, have their own car donation program.
CauseNetwork is encouraging automotive donations, and more. "For those that don't have a car to donate, they can help their favorite cause by posting a car karaoke video with #MyRideMyCause naming their favorite charity," says Tara Trocki, executive consultant of marketing & partnerships for the nonprofit group.
Goodwill has been taking in cars for decades. "Donate a car in Charleston and you do more than help disadvantaged citizens right here in South Carolina’s oldest and second-largest city — you also enjoy several benefits in the process," noted the car donation website for Goodwill in the Charleston area.
The organization says people interested in donating a car can call 1- 855-390-0929 or fill out an online donation. "We’ll handle everything else," the group said.
"We’ll schedule a pickup time, pick up your vehicle for free, and use the vehicle's proceeds to fund local programs," the Goodwill car donation program said. "What’s more, we’ll send you a tax receipt in the mail to make it easier to get full rewards of your gift."
Goodwill has a liberal donation policy. "We're happy to take any vehicles, working or not — and that includes cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, RVs, riding lawn mowers and even airplanes. From campers to minivans and everything in between, we’ll take your vehicles and use them to make a difference," the organization said.
Go to www.goodwillcardonation.org.
Andrew Osterland, writing on CNBC's website, cited "eight key things you should consider to maximize the benefits to charity and minimize the risk to yourself" when donating a car, including:
- Research the charity you plan to give it to, which must have 501(c)(3) non-profit status for the donation to be tax deductible.
- Pick efficient charities to give to, checking on CharityWatch or other researchers which rate charities for efficiency is supporting causes.
- Itemize your deduction to get a tax break on a car donation.
- Get a receipt, making to receive a document certifying how much the vehicle was sold for.
- Pick up a copy of IRS form 8283. Ihe sale price or fair market value of the car is greater than $500, you have to complete the form's section A. If the car is worth more than $5,000, you need to get an independent appraisal.
- Drop the car off at the charity if it's road-worthy. The drive saves money and ensures you're not giving the car to some unrelated, for-profit intermediary.
- Take photographs of the car and keep receipts for repairs.
- Read IRS publication 4303, a Donor's Guide to Car Donations, and any other relevant materials.