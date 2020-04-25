Car COVID conversations: 5 things to do without masks or gloves or leaving your house

Depending upon where you are in the U.S., you may be counting what week you’ve been in lockdown. Being in the South, there are talks of opening certain areas. The decision to do so brings about heated conversations – should we or shouldn’t we? Will it hurt or help?
Living in a perpetual state of uncertainty is taking its toll on all of us. We wonder what “normal” will be and when it will get here. I’m not using the term “new normal” because it’s been overused and I don’t like it. Each generation experiences that – it’s called change. Or, as David Bowie said, “Ch-ch-ch-changes, turn and face the strange.”
Instead, I think we need to focus on what is. Right here. Right now. I’m not a motivational speaker, but friends have told me, I am a good listener with good advice. Stay calm, be positive. Call someone you love. Write a letter. Journal.
But this is a column about cars and with that I offer up 5 things to do in your car without masks or gloves.
1. Check Amazon for car gadgets
Depending on your internet strength, you could actually do this while sitting in your car. I found the LANMODO Car Night Vision Camera for $499.00. It’s pricey, but it’s got great reviews and gives high-resolution, wide angle views beyond your auto’s headlights during bad weather and at night. Stick in a 98’pickup or your Fiat. Cheaper than a new car that has this.
2. Host a virtual trip.
Using any number of apps, Zoom is one, invite all your friends to a “car trip.” Design a backdrop as if you’re in spy movie. Ask them to do the same. Get creative. Describe what you’re seeing as you’re driving. It’s the one trip you can take while sipping a martini or a glass of wine because you’re in your driveway or garage and you can walk to your door.
3. Plan your next road trip.
You don’t have to necessarily be in your car when you do this. Maybe you want to rent one to hit the open road for a two-week road trip of a lifetime. Maybe you want to order (see option #1 above) some cool new car covers and weather-tech interior accessories to dress (insert your car name here) up. With the time you have on your hands (that are washed and clean), let your imagination run wild.
4. Make a car trip playlist.
Go old school. Rustle through those old CDs (for those of you who know what that is) and pick out some tunes to add to your phone or if your car has a CD player (mine does) for when you take that awesome road trip.
5. Shop for cars online.
Consumer Affairs, the watchdog of all things good and bad for consumers, have put together a list of the best online car buying sites. Some you’ve probably heard of. Or, call your local dealer – these days auto dealers are doing whatever they can to accommodate buyers, from driving the paperwork and car to you to giving you a myriad of buying options, supporting local dealers if you can, is great. For online buying sites go visit Consumer Affair’s website.
After you do any or all of these, wash your hands for 20 seconds. I recommend singing, “Born to be Wild.”
Stay healthy and be safe out there.