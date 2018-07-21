Mike Sudzina recently acquired a 1964 Pontiac Bonneville convertible because it was a part of his growing up. "I had a '65 Bonneville when I was a kid," the Daniel Island auto enthusiast said at Magnolia Plantation during the final stop July 14 of Collector Car Appreciation Day.
The coal black soft top with red seats also claims a story. Supposedly the original owner, a bass player with The Cavaliers, bought the Bonneville new after the recording of "The Last Kiss" topped 1 million in record sales. Sudzina said he's invited the musician to the Charleston area; it turns out a family member lives in Goose Creek.
The song's name may not ring a bell but the lyrics and tune would. Pearl Jam covered the song a decade ago. The first verse is memorable: "Well, where oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me. She's gone to heaven, so I got to be good, So I can see my baby when I leave this world."
Sudzina's yarn feeds into the concept behind an auto collector day, showing how people's fascination with preserving cars also can tie into moments from the past.
The Antique Automobile Club of America's coastal Carolina region co-hosted the car collector day. The national celebration, based on a congressional resolution, takes place as close as possible to July 4.
"We had 40-45 people," said Trevor Shelor, president of the AACA chapter who organized the collector day event. Antiques and vintage vehicles gathered at Brittlebank Park, held a morning parade through peninsula Charleston, then crossed the Ashley River Bridge for a caravan to Citadel Mall — home of a monthly AACA cruise-in. After the brief West Ashley stop, the group rolled out to Ravenel and onto Summerville, swinging south on S.C. Highway 61 to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. The vehicles lined up in two rows for an informal car display on the lawn.
Shelor, who drove his tan 1953 Ford coupe, said the lineup included half-century-old muscle cars back to a 1908 Buick belonging to Charleston area auto buff Charlie Simons. Also, "It's 10 degrees cooler than I thought it would be," he said.
This was the third consecutive year the collector car group wrapped up the trip at Magnolia Plantation. "It's really nice. They've been very gracious about it," Shelor said.
The car collector drive and show stands out because there's a variety of vehicles on hand rather than all one brand or model, for instance, he said. "You wind up visiting with people you don't normally see."
Alex Rosen and Romina Frank displayed a well-appointed 1960 Oldsmobile 88. "I did this (the first year) when there were 10 cars," Rosen says. He's owned the Olds for a decade, driving it one year across country while stopping in towns along the away to see friends and make acquaintances.
"We just like cars," said Hugh Hiott, a West Ashley aficionado who drove a 1950s vintage Willys Bermuda. People on the scene were here at the "right day right time. Where can you see old cars?"
