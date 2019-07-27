Classic car
Photo/Dreamstime.

 Vlad Bichurin

Filming for two television projects is underway in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tim Walters, the coordinator of the project said, “We are looking for 60s and 70s four-door vehicles that were used as family cars of that era.”

Walters stated he wasn’t looking for show or trophy cars as the cars will be a part of background and action scenes. Payment is $250 a day if your car is chosen.

If you’d like your car to be part of cinema magic, email Tim Walters at twtranspo@aol.com. Include a photo and he’ll get back to you if your car makes the cut.

