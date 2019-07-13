Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.