Supercars grace the garages of movie stars, hip-hop artists, sports personalities and Wall Street investment bankers, who can dole out $80,000 to half a million dollars or so for one model and take a keen interest in ultra posh or race car-like vehicles whether for the ego trip, hobby or love of splashy wheels.
Yet a decent volume of every day motorists are serious about purchasing ultra-luxury or pseudo race cars, even looking to sacrifice financially to snag a dream car.
"How much would you be willing to give up to own a car that goes 0-80 kph (about 0-50 mph) in less than three seconds?" queried Compare the Market, who calls itself a leading price comparison website.
The British-based online venture conducted a survey on high-end four-wheelers, pointed out the lengths that "petrolheads" would go to land a halo car.
Among the findings, more than 40 percent of American drivers polled would look into trimming expenses every month to reel in a super high-end vehicle. Meanwhile, 23 percent of women car enthusiasts say they would move back in with their parents for as much as a decade to afford a dream car, compared with 13 percent of men car buffs. Also, 45 percent of motorists said they would take a second job or start a business venture to pay for a luxury or supercar. And people earning $65,000 or more a year would spend 16 years on average saving for their bucket-list car.
Compare the Market said it's developed a gauge on its website to "measure how much you'd have to sacrifice to afford your dream car whether that’s a Ferrari 488 GTB, Tesla Model S or Mini Hatchback." Users can check out three types of automotive classes: supercars, luxury and popular models.
The interest comes as ultra-luxury car sales are likely to surge 60 percent by 2020 due to "increasing global demand," Compare the Market points out.
"We expect that the premium market is going to outpace the mainstream segment in the next decade," Sam Abuelsamid, Detroit-based senior auto analyst at Navigant Research, told Jim Motavalli writing for Penta magazine — affiliated with Barrons and also Dow Jones Media Group's global wealth management vehicle.
Mordor Intelligence, meanwhile, projects a compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent in the global luxury market, which would push up the U.S. count to $178 billion by 2023. Consumers have more disposable income, and that’s "propelling the demand for luxury cars," the market research firm said in the Motavalli article.
According to Compare the Market, "Everything about a supercar is designed to make you feel special; from the sound of pistons firing up, to its finely sculpted bodywork."
The firm cited a few price comparisons between supercars and other purchases, such as a nice home, alluring meal or engaging entertainment.
For instance:
- A luxury BMW 7 series would require prospective owners to give up 5,494 cups of coffee, 8,410 glasses of beer and 1,835 trips to the movies.
- The trendy Fiat 500 can be paid for by abandoning 2,396 brunches or 184 nights out on the town.
- A new-model Ford GT costs the equivalent of a five bedroom detached home in Marietta, Georgia.
"There are now 40 per cent more luxury cars on the roads than 10 years ago, with demand for high-end vehicles increasing each year," said Dan Hutson, Head of Product - Motor of Compare the Market. "This rise in supercars might seem absurd with a financially unstable future, however, it’s clear to see how the thrill of getting behind the wheel is enough to tempt enthusiasts to cut back on certain lifestyle choices to ensure they get into the car of their dreams,” he said.
ResearchandMarkets.com forecasts a double digit growth rate for luxury automobiles globally, driven in part by the demand surge for luxury SUVs, especially in North America.
SUVs in the $150,000-and-up category include the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, priced at $350,000 and powered by a 6.8-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine producing 563 horsepower. “There's good consumer sentiment for making quality purchases,” said Gerry Spahn, head of communications at Rolls-Royce.
"We expect luxury will hold up better than the non-luxury market because luxury buyers have been beneficiaries of a booming stock market," added Michelle Krebs, Detroit-based executive analyst for Autotrader, in the Penta piece.
Spahn points out that ultra-high luxury is a niche segment: Rolls-Royce sells 3,000 to 4,000 cars a year. But the market makes profits on very low volumes, Motavalli wrote.
"For some of us, we can only dream of activating (scary-fast) 'Ludicrous Mode' on a Tesla Model S, as owning the keys to one will cost over $92,000. But, if you don’t have that eye-watering amount of cash to spare, would you consider sacrificing 12 years without a holiday to afford the car of your dreams?" Compare the Market noted.