I have always been the type of driver and buyer who likes to buy a car, pay it off and keep it until the wheels fall off. That’s not to say, I’ve not bought cars on a whim, I have. Buying an impractical car when you want is just part of life and good for the soul.
One of my favorite cars I’ve ever owned was a 1998 VW Cabriolet. It was during a time in my life when I wanted something sporty, something convertible but couldn’t spend a lot of money getting it. I tracked one down, a used one. It was white, with a black roll bar, white cloth top and white leather interior. The carpet was black. It looked like a yin yang car and boy, did I need balance in my life then.
It handled so well, until it didn’t. Looking back, I now know I probably should have researched what the car had gone through prior to me buying it. Now I’m not saying they saw me coming, but let’s just say I’m terrible at poker. When the salesperson showed me that car, my face lit up like a neon sign. I bought it and didn’t even try to barter about the price.
In a few months, the water pump went out. After that the ignition switch began to give me problems, so the starter had to be replaced. And on it went until eventually, I had to sell my beloved white and black convertible. Life went on and I got savvier about buying cars.
I am still terrible at poker.
In it for the long haul
My mother always told me when you know better you do better. She was right. I applied that to my second marriage and the next car I bought.
We lived in New York for a time. During that time, a monster storm, Hurricane Sandy, showed up. We were living on the coast about 10 miles from Manhattan, and we stayed.
After the deluge was over, I walked out to my Honda Civic which I’d named Bessie. It had over 100,000 miles on it. I opened the door and water streamed out of it. I turned the key and it started right up as if to say, “And, you thought a little old hurricane would get me.” My husband’s Mazda pickup did the same, though it was dry, it being considerably higher up than my Bessie.
We moved to the Lowcountry and drove our two long-lasters down the coast. Halfway through the drive, Bessie blew a tire and her a/c blew its last breath. I chugged her in to our driveway and bought a new car the next day. As I drove off the lot in my new-car-smelling, air-conditioned, technologically advanced Accord with tinted windows and a moon roof, I gave a silent thank you to Bessie, with her faded hood and briny-smelling interior. She was gone, but she had been good. I’d like to think a part of her is still alive somewhere, maybe her taillights winking inside a teenager’s first used car.
My husband is still driving that Mazda B-2500 pickup and it just clicked over to 198,000 miles.
Vehicles that keep going
According to a 2019 iSeeCars.com report, “with the right maintenance and care,” certain vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles. The study analyzed over 13.8 million pre-owned vehicles sold in 2018 from model years 1981 to 2018. Lists were broken up into categories: Overall (with SUVs being the longest lasting overall), light duty pickups, passenger cars, green cars, luxury and sports cars.
Toyota grabbed the top brand spot, with Honda a close second. Drivers from Indiana and Birmingham keep their vehicles the longest (with the odometer at 200,000 or more).
My list intersperses the various categories for the sake of space.
To view the full list of vehicles that keep on ticking, visit https://www.iseecars.com/longest-lasting-cars-2019-study.
Be safe out there.
The long lasters
Toyota Sequoia — SUV – overall long-lasting and top in the SUV category
Honda Ridgeline – light duty truck – No. 1 in its category and No. overall
Toyota Avalon – passenger car – No. 1 in its category and No. 12 overall
Toyota Highlander Hybrid – green vehicle – No. 1 in category and No. 7 overall
Lincoln Navigator – luxury vehicle – No. 1 in category, No. 9 in SUV and No. 14 overall
Audi TT – sports car – No. 1 in category
***
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.