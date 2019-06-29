Independence day, the Fourth of July is a celebration in our country where we all get together and remember how great it is that we live in a free nation. We celebrate it with family cookouts, barbecues, parades and fireworks. Our celebrations evoke a sense of pride of being an American citizen.
I began scouting around about how many of our vehicles are American made and found such a list on Cars.com. According to their most recent findings:
· Two-thirds of the top 15 autos on their American Made Index (AMI) are produced by foreign automakers
· Half of Americans are concerned about the possibility of tariffs
· Millennials are the least likely to only consider an American manufacturer (24 percent)
· Baby Boomers feel that buying non-American is unpatriotic
The AMI is an annual study that’s been around since 2006 and the numbers above reflect Cars.com’s survey that resulted in “attitudes” about buying American.
There is still plenty of auto assembly in the U.S., with 120 models in 2019. U.S. built auto sales account for just over half of all vehicles sold and that hasn’t changed from the previous year.
Do we care if our autos are made here? Here are the numbers on that, according to a Cars.com survey.
· Sixty-six percent of those who responded said they wanted to buy a car that contributes substantially to our economy.
· Among millennials and GenZ consumers (18-34), 61 percent said it matters.
· Seventy-one percent of 35-54-year-old respondents said it matters.
Regarding tariffs, here’s what Kelsey Mays, senior editor of Cars.com had to say:
“Despite a lot of talk around new tariffs and the looming U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, few of the automakers in the top 15 indicated major manufacturing changes as a result. Even if they had, manufacturing can’t change overnight. A single vehicle has tens of thousands of parts from third-party suppliers across the globe.”
Kelsey reiterates that younger buyers aren’t any less patriotic. They just don’t prioritize buying American as much as their parents or grandparents. Understandable since they weren’t raised in the same economic environment.
What younger consumers do value however is access to information about how their habits affect the way in which they live. In this age of 24/7 information where we can get our information from several sources, understanding that impact isn’t always easy.
The AMI was based on the following criteria to make the cut: Assembly location; parts sourcing as determined by the American Auto Labeling Act; U.S. employment relative to sales; and engine and transmission sourcing.
One-hundred U.S. built vehicles were analyzed. Without further ado, here are the top 10 most American models (and where each vehicle was built).
1. Jeep Cherokee
Belvidere, Illinois
2. Honda Odyssey
Lincoln, Alabama
3. Honda Ridgeline
Lincoln, Alabama
4. Honda Passport
Lincoln, Alabama
5. Chevrolet Corvette
Bowling Green, Kentucky
6. Acura MDX
East Liberty, Ohio
7. Honda Pilot
Lincoln, Alabama
8. Chevrolet Colorado
Wentzville, Missouri
9. GMC Canyon
Wentzville, Missouri
10. Acura RDX
East Liberty, Ohio
On a special note, a reader of my column sent me a fantastic photo of a Lamborghini he decorated American Style. Though obviously Lamborghinis aren’t American made cars, the way in which he decorated his prized possession certainly was, as was his sentiments about his gratitude to the U.S.A.
You can read about his story at http://egarage.com/car-profiles/the-story-behind-the-american-flag-lamborghini/.
I wish you and yours a very safe and Happy 4th of July. Be safe out there